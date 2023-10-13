NUVVE UPDATES ITS V2G PATENT PORTFOLIO

EUROPE GRANTS NUVVE "VEHICLE-TO-VEHICLE" PATENT

NUVVE'S PATENTS DISCLOSE MULTIPLE V2G INNOVATIONS FROM VARYING SYSTEM-LEVEL PERSPECTIVES

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) ("Nuvve"), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today commented on its newly granted European patent.

Nuvve Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuvve Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Nuvve, which has seen strong growth and forged significant partnerships, is the only pure-play public company today with a proven track record in deploying commercially available and scalable V2G technology worldwide. With increasing demand for its technology, Nuvve is uniquely positioned to lead this sector.

The company's V2G patents, which include some of the first in the industry, disclose comprehensive vehicle-to-grid solutions that include combinations of some or all of the following attributes:

i. The control of power flow to electric vehicles (EVs) responsive to, among other things, anticipated usage of vehicle and/or grid data.

ii. The management of EV charging by Electric Vehicle Equipment (EVE) responsive to, among other things, charger attributes and/or aggregation server requests.

iii. The calculation of available power capacity of aggregated EVs responsive to, among other things, EVE, charger operational parameters, and/or dispatching to the grid.

iv. The control of power flow to the grid from an EV, responsive to, among other things, charger attributes sent to EVE and/or instructions received from EVE.

Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve's CEO, commented, "Nuvve is proud of the development of its patents, including the disclosure of V2G innovations from multiple system-level perspectives, including the electric vehicle, electric vehicle equipment, charging stations, and an entirely new and innovative aggregation server. In addition, since our founding, our patent portfolio has undergone extensive due diligence by sophisticated and heavily-resourced infrastructure investors and automotive OEMs."

Since its inception in 2010, Nuvve has invested significant resources in growing its V2G patent portfolio – and continues to do so today. During the span from 2011 to 2017, the company expanded its patent holdings to include four early-industry V2G patents in the U.S. Today, Nuvve has numerous later-filed U.S. patent applications pending. Outside the U.S., Nuvve holds an additional nine V2G patents– one of which was just granted by the EPO for "Vehicle-to-Vehicle" applications – and is eagerly awaiting the approval of numerous foreign patent applications. According to CEO Poilasne, "the disclosure of European Patent (EP4033632B1) includes groundbreaking innovations essential in a world where electrified transportation will be the norm. For example, stranded electric vehicles must provide solutions for vehicle-to-vehicle energy transfer without the requirement of a connection to the electric grid."

Nuvve's V2G patent portfolio extends globally, with coverage across a wide array of European countries, including, but not limited to, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and various countries in Eastern Europe. As such, Nuvve's V2G patent portfolio serves as a solid foundation that is deeply rooted in the intelligent integration of EVs into the grid from a wide variety of system-level perspectives.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform. Nuvve's mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. For more information please visit www.nuvve.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date of this release. We undertake no ongoing obligation to update these statements.

Nuvve Press Contact

(W)right On Communications, Larry Smalheiser

lsmalheiser@wrightoncomm.com, +1 925-413-3137

Nuvve Investor Contact

ICR Inc.

nuvve@icrinc.com, +1 646-200-8872

