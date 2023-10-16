Enterprise AI Leader SymphonyAI Appoints AI and Robotics Luminary Daniela Rus to Its Board

Director of MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory brings in-depth AI and data science expertise to the board of predictive and generative enterprise AI leader SymphonyAI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative AI enterprise AI SaaS, announced today that it has appointed Daniela Rus, Ph.D., as an independent board member.

Dr. Rus is the director of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Andrew (1956) and Erna Viterbi professor of electrical engineering and computer science (EECS), with nearly 30 years of experience in leading research and innovation in AI, data science, machine learning, and robotics. Since 2003, she has been an EECS professor at MIT, serving as Deputy Dean of Research at Schwarzman College of Computing from 2019 to 2022. Rus also serves as a non-executive board member for Symbotic Inc., a U.S. expert for Global Partnerships in AI, a senior visiting fellow at MITRE Corporation, and is on the board of trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the board of directors for Mass Robotics. Before joining MIT, Dr. Rus was a professor at Dartmouth College.

Rus joins SymphonyAI as the fast-growth company brings a range of applications combining predictive and generative AI technology to market. SymphonyAI applies deep domain expertise and verticalized large language models (LLMs) to craft AI solutions, including the Sensa Copilot for reducing the time to accurately investigate potential financial crime alerts, and generative AI copilots for retail, IT/enterprise systems management, and manufacturing

"Dr. Rus' robust leadership at the cutting edge of AI and machine learning brings valuable knowledge, insights, and connections to the team at SymphonyAI," said Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder and chairman of SymphonyAI. "Daniela's energetic engagement at the intersection of advanced research and compelling market opportunities brings powerful perspectives to our board. We welcome her to the team as SymphonyAI continues to grow and innovate at the forefront of predictive and generative AI."

"I look forward to working with a team setting a record pace in delivering highly innovative predictive and generative AI solutions with the robustness and depth to successfully transform specialized vertical enterprise domains," said Rus. "It's an honor to serve with bold thinkers who are upending traditional manual workflows and processes with practical, secure AI that is supercharging productivity and effectiveness in multiple domains."

Rus' appointment to the SymphonyAI board follows the recent appointment of financial services visionary Blythe Masters. The board expansion comes among a spate of recent customer announcements, record financial results, and transformational vertical AI-based innovations.

Rus is a MacArthur Fellow, a fellow of ACM, IEEE, AAAI, and AAAS, a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Her awards include the Engelberger Award for robotics, the IEEE RAS Pioneer award, the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society Technical award, the Mass TLC Innovation Catalyst Award, and the IJCAI John McCarthy Award. She earned her Ph.D. in computer science from Cornell University.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

Media Contact: Chris Gale at Chris@GaleStrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE SymphonyAI