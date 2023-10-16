Ontario International Airport reports double-digit increase in passenger volume over first nine months of the year

Traveler count continued strong in September

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded an 11.6% increase in passenger volume during the first nine months of 2023, including a 7.6% year-over-year jump in September, airport officials announced.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport is heading toward 6 million passengers this year. (PRNewswire)

The Southern California aviation gateway welcomed nearly 4.7 million passengers from January through September. Domestic fliers totaled 4.4 million and international travelers more than 296,000, increases of 8% and 116% over prior year.

For September, Ontario welcomed 556,000 passengers, almost 40,000 more than the same month last year. The number of domestic passengers increased almost 3.5% to 520,000 while international travelers rose 151% to 36,000.

"Passenger volumes continued to be robust in September and over the first nine months of the year, making Ontario the envy of airport operators across the region," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "The steady increases in passenger volume and customer satisfaction surveys show what many of us already knew – Ontario International is California's favorite airport."

Passenger Totals Sep 2023 Sep 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Domestic 520,037 502,540 3.48 % 4,400,377 4,072,713 8.0 % International 36,176 14,405 151.14 % 296,121 136,803 116.5 % Total 556,213 516,945 7.6 % 4,696,498 4,209,516 11.6 %



Just last month, Ontario earned the highest score among California airports in the prestigious J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study of more than 27,000 U.S. and Canadian residents, which rated North American airports on six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

Commercial cargo shipments decreased 16% in September and 12% on a year-to-date basis, reflecting a trend of lower cargo volumes at U.S. airports.

Air cargo (tonnage) Sep 2023 Sep 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Freight 55,554 65,843 -15.63 % 506,213 577,595 -12.4 % Mail 2,803 4,208 -33.38 37,105 41,096 -9.7 % Total 58,357 70,051 -16.69 % 543,318 618,691 -12.2 %



"While global economic forces continue to impact cargo volumes at U.S. airports, our shipping partners can count on our first-rate cargo facilities when cargo shipments return to historical levels," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Councilmember Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

