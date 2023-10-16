Trailblazing Actress, Writer and Producer Issa Rae Announces Viarae Prosecco

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viarae Prosecco introduces an exciting new voice in wine, celebrating good times and great friends no matter the occasion. A partnership between Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and writer Issa Rae and E. & J. Gallo Winery, Viarae Prosecco is a bright, crisp, lively, and refreshingly refined take on the classic Italian sparkling wine. Releasing this month in select markets, Viarae's expressive, aromatic, and subtly dry style is perfect for sipping on its own or as a co-star in a cocktail.

"I am thrilled to share my love of Prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It's carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to celebrate La Dolce Vita," stated Issa Rae, creator and founder of Viarae Prosecco.

Prosecco is the longtime signature sip of Rae both on and off screen. The Italian bubbly was also the hallmark drink of the protagonist in "Insecure," the acclaimed, Peabody Award-winning HBO show that Rae co-created, starred in, and produced. Founding her own Prosecco label was a natural next step for the creative trailblazer to explore and one she has been working on for several years.

Rae is known for her unique flair and infectious sense of humor that she's weaved into the Black stories she's brought to life on screen. With Viarae Prosecco, Rae is helping create representation for herself and the vibrant Black female community in a category where it didn't previously exist. That commitment is reflected in the radiant gold and brown packaging. Inspired by the spirit of Italy 1978, the label unapologetically represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic.

"We are excited to partner with Issa Rae, who entrusted us with executing her vision of the perfect Prosecco – one that shares our desire to serve joy in everyday moments. Crisp, lively, and expressive, this is a perfect choice for those candid, unfiltered times with friends, whether that's a sunny day by the pool or in the bright city lights at night," says Beth Orozco, Vice President of Marketing for E.& J. Gallo Winery. "Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive. Viarae will help us reach that goal."

Vintage-dated Viarae Prosecco D.O.C. is crafted from 100% Glera — the traditional grape of Prosecco — grown and made by the prestigious La Marca cooperative in Treviso in Northern Italy.

Viarae Prosecco is available nationally through select retailers and on-premise establishments. Visit www.viarae.com for more information.

About Viarae Prosecco

Viarae Prosecco is a sparkling white wine from Issa Rae, the celebrated creator of "Insecure." Perfect for those candid, unfiltered moments with friends, toasting to the level ups, or...just because. It's an any-occasion kind of vibe. More than just a fresh take on Italian wine, Viarae represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic. Suggested retail price is $19. Learn more at www.viarae.com

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global leader in wine and spirits. With a goal of serving joy in moments that matter, Gallo is deeply committed to providing the highest quality, sustainable products for every occasion. Gallo's entire portfolio is featured here: https://www.gallo.com/portfolio/

