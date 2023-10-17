Aliving Launches a New Era of Coffee Tables

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliving aims to redefine the role that furniture plays in our living spaces. Aliving was formed by a group of young adults who realized that our furniture should be a fusion of function and aesthetics while also having a story to tell. Furniture is an extension of who we are and a fantastic way to showcase ourselves to the world. Along with this, we believe each piece should enhance your life and marry practicality and beauty.

We at Aliving want to leave this world better than it is now, which is why we strive to use the most eco-friendly materials and construction methods to produce every piece of furniture. We refuse to compromise the majesty of the environment in the production of our furniture.

When you choose Aliving, you choose to protect the environment while receiving high-quality, functional, and beautiful furniture with outstanding customer service, fast shipping, and tool-free assembly.

Introducing the Tools –free Multifunctional Coffee Table

One such piece of furniture which we are proud to introduce is our multifunctional coffee table. This table is a fantastic combination of style and function, which will surely find a place in almost any living room.

The multifunctional coffee table has many unique features that we are very excited about and set this table several steps above the competition.

Beautiful Design

We at Aliving use the highest quality materials we can source to give you the best products possible at a price that anyone can afford.

To this end, the multifunctional coffee table has a premium walnut veneer, which expertly replicates the look and feel of real wood. The tabletop has a matte veneer, which is easy to maintain but looks nice and has a lovely pearly hemp texture. To compliment the tabletop and walnut veneer, we design rounded corners with an authentic stainless-steel texture.

Tool-Free Installation

Assembling furniture can test the patience of the best of us, which is why Aliving went to great lengths to eliminate the need for tools in the assembly. The multifunctional coffee table has 80% of its components, requiring no tools to install. This makes getting your table from the box to being fully assembled quick and easy, taking only about 25 minutes.

Lifting Top

Coffee tables are used for much more than just putting our feet up while watching TV. That is why we included a lifting top, which can provide an elevated surface to work on. This can turn your coffee table into a makeshift office play area for children or give you more flat space for placing food and drinks when entertaining.

The top lifts smoothly, and as an added safety feature, it includes a child-resistant lock to prevent children from accidentally getting inside the storage or pinching their fingers.

Two separate tops can lift out, which gives an outstanding level of versatility you'd be hard-pressed to find in any other coffee table.

Maximum Storage

One thing you will not find in the multifunctional coffee table is wasted space. Every available square inch has been made into useful and hidden storage areas. Several of these can be accessed through the lifting tops, while others are in drawers and other compartments.

Under the lift tops, you'll find one large and four small compartments where you can place a wide variety of items, from blankets to remote controls and video game controllers. Under these are four drawers that provide even more space to place small items such as books or cables. Finally, each end of the table has a door that flips open to offer up two more compartments.

Safety is Top of Mind

We know that accidents happen, which is why the multifunctional coffee table has features that make it safer than the competition. Our legs are angled at 80 degrees, which provides a far more stable foundation than tables with legs that are at 90 degrees. This is especially important when the table is unfolded and the center of gravity is placed much higher.

While we could not eliminate every sharp edge, we did create aesthetically pleasing rounded ends, which eliminated the sharp corners that so many children around the world fall into routinely. We at Aliving deeply care about you and your little ones and do not want our furniture to be the reason anyone gets hurt.

Prestigious Certifications

Aliving is extremely proud to be Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Business Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA) certified. We went to these lengths to prove to you that we are a socially and environmentally responsible company.

The multifunctional coffee table is an addition to your living room that will serve you well for decades to come and provide you with the beauty and function you need in the modern world.

