KIOTI Unleashes Its Powerful, Premium HX Series Tractors

Delivering power and durability paired with premium features and comfortable cabins, the new HX Series enhances agricultural efficiency

WENDELL, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., delivers more power to its tractor lineup with the introduction of the HX Series. The HX9010C and HX1151C models feature a proven KIOTI engine, a spacious cabin and a heavy-duty front axle, ensuring the power, comfort and dependability customers require to tackle the tough jobs on the farm.

"The new HX Series models demonstrate our commitment to delivering machines built with our customer needs top of mind," said Joel Hicks, associate product line manager of KIOTI Tractor. "When developing these machines, we built upon years of experience and customer feedback to deliver valuable features that deliver durability, efficiency and comfort. The new HX tractors also provide the power needed to make quick work of tasks and are capable of meeting the needs of small and large farms, regardless of the variety of chores."

Proven Power and Consistency

The HX9010C and HX1151C feature a powerful KIOTI four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 90 horsepower and 115 horsepower, respectively. This makes the HX Series the most powerful in KIOTI's lineup. This engine package delivers impressive power and torque, ensuring operators can tackle any job they face.

As with the rest of the tractor lineup, KIOTI builds almost every major component themselves, and the HX Series tractors are no exception. This allows for quality and control from concept and design to manufacturing and production. As a result of this vertical integration, every KIOTI tractor possesses an unmatched level of consistency.

Both HX models include a power boost feature, which delivers 9% more PTO horsepower and torque for heavy applications or travel. This feature raises the rated PTO to 76.7 horsepower on the HX9010C and 91.5 horsepower on the HX1151C.

Spacious, Premium Cabin

Not only does the HX boast impressive power, but it also redefines the concept of operator experience. The spacious cabin provides unparalleled comfort and improved visibility. The climate-controlled cabin includes a deluxe air suspension seat with fore and aft adjustment, in addition to a swivel and heated lower cushion for added comfort. The standard instructor seat allows for roomy, additional seating for on-the-job training without impacting comfort, visibility or machine operation.

The steering wheel tilts and telescopes, enabling the operator to adjust to their desired position, reducing fatigue during long workdays. An ergonomic and user-friendly layout ensures the controls are placed close to the operator for increased efficiency.

The HX Series is built with operator needs top of mind. From the roomy cabin to the tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, operators can expect enhanced productivity and minimized fatigue when working long hours or operating in challenging conditions.

Unrivaled Operating Experience

The HX tractors include a heavy-duty front axle with standard planetary drives and limited-slip differential. The axle provides robust durability and increased traction over open-differential designs, regardless of operating conditions.

An electronic hitch enables the operator to conveniently tune the hitch to the application without leaving the seat. Operators can easily adjust speed, hitch operating range, draft settings and engagement position for the Auto PTO feature.

Heavyweight Hitter

With a machine weight of 10,230 pounds, both models boast a lift capacity of 8,000 pounds 24-inch aft of hitch, allowing operators to efficiently move materials. Other features include a contemporary hood and headlights design, and an optional grill guard for added protection. The excellent service access on the HX Series also simplifies routine maintenance.

The HX models are available now at KIOTI dealerships across the United States and Canada. To learn more about the KIOTI HX Series, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been supplying tractors in the 22-115 horsepower range to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Today, the company offers a full line of compact tractors, utility vehicles and zero-turn-radius mowers for both residential and commercial use and is expanding into compact construction. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina, and with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI is committed to providing equipment that is durable, reliable, and easy to use. KIOTI customers benefit from an extensive and growing dealer network that's dedicated to superior customer service across North America. For more information on KIOTI or KIOTI products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

