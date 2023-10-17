StorPool Builds Superior Storage Platform Block by Block

Latest iteration of software introduces numerous new features, including near-zero performance impact Erasure Coding and expanded cloud management platform integrations

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorPool Storage today released the 21st major version of its primary storage platform, which introduces numerous new capabilities and features – some of which have never been previously available from any block storage vendor.

With this new release, StorPool introduces major improvements to its award-winning product. Chief among the highlights of v21's improvements is the unique implementation of Erasure Coding that protects against drive failure or corruption with virtually no impact on read/write performance, while enhancing data efficiency with up to 2 times.

When deployed on at least five all-NVMe storage servers, StorPool's state-of-the-art implementation of Erasure Coding provides four key capabilities:

Near-Zero Performance Impact even for Tier 0/Tier 1 workloads – the first on the market erasure coding implementation, which has virtually no performance impact and can be used even with the most demanding applications. Cross-Node Data Protection – information is protected across servers and racks so that any two can fail and data remains safe and accessible. Unmatched Flexibility and Operational Efficiency – volumes can be protected with triple replication or Erasure Coding, with per-volume live conversion between data protection schemes. Always-On Operations – up to two storage nodes can be rebooted or brought down for maintenance while the entire storage system remains running with all data remaining available.

"Delivering high-performance erasure coding on scale-out primary block storage that protects against multiple concurrent drive and node failures is genius," said Marc Staimer, President, Dragon Slayer Consulting. "It makes multiple concurrent drive or node failures a 'non-event' with nominal to no performance impact while accelerating data rebuilds – not drive rebuilds – by orders of magnitude."

Other major enhancements deployed as part of StorPool's v21 release include:

Improved iSCSI Scalability - allowing customers to export up to 1000 iSCSI targets per node, especially useful for large-scale deployments.

Deep Integration with Proxmox Virtual Environment - with the integration, any company utilizing Proxmox VE (PVE) can benefit from a best-in-class block-storage platform.

Numerous improvements on deeply integrated software stacks - OpenStack, CloudStack and OpenNebula, expanding the benefits for customers using these Cloud management platforms.

Additional Hardware and Software Compatibility - increased the number of validated hardware and operating systems.

"The one thing that always impresses me about StorPool Storage is their commitment to constantly making it an even better solution rather than resting on their laurels in having built a superior primary storage solution in the first place," said Kevin Schouwenaar, Technical Director at Hosted.nl. "Just the addition of Erasure Coding provides us the protection we need as data sets continue to grow without the overhead or limitations of triple replication or RAID1."

Read the full announcement here .

