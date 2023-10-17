TRANSTEX, a leading company in the transportation industry, has been granted the only commercially available CARB pre-approved BIN V aerodynamic solution for heavy-duty trailers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The EDGE ELITE AERO® System+ has a delta CdA value of 1.01 and is the first trailer drag reduction solution to receive a BIN V Executive Order - AD-005-0018-1. TRANSTEX now offers a CARB (California Air Resources Board) BIN V-certified option demonstrating their commitment to providing sustainable solutions to commercial fleets and reducing the environmental impact of transportation.

The addition of the EDGE Fin has resulted in a commercially available option for those fleets looking to be CARB pre-approved BIN V. This significant development reinforces TRANSTEX's steadfast dedication to improving fuel efficiency, minimizing harmful emissions, and supporting cleaner air quality, contributing to the fight against climate change. By adhering to the most rigorous emissions control standards set forth by the California Air Resources Board, TRANSTEX demonstrates its leadership in sustainable transportation solutions. TRANSTEX is a cleantech company helping transportation fleets significantly reduce their CO2 emissions, fuel consumption, and environmental footprint by providing their trailers with aerodynamic solutions that improve their bottom line.

Key highlights of TRANSTEX's CARB BIN V certified EDGE ELITE AERO® System+ product options include:

Warranty Coverage: The CARB BIN V certified EDGE ELITE AERO® System+ product option includes a 10-year limited warranty on the EDGE Skirt, the EDGE TopKit, and the EDGE Fin.

Enhanced Environmental Benefits: TRANSTEX's CARB BIN V certified option minimizes nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, supports cleaner air, and combats climate change.

Improved Fuel Efficiency: TRANSTEX's certified option optimizes commercial vehicle aerodynamics, leading to improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and reduced operating costs for fleet owners.

Regulatory Compliance: TRANSTEX's CARB BIN V certification fully complies with the latest environmental regulations, giving customers and regulators peace of mind.

Sustainability Focus: TRANSTEX is committed to sustainability and uses eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes.

TRANSTEX's decision to offer CARB BIN V certified options aligns with their broader vision of minimizing commercial transportation's environmental impact while supporting fleet operators in meeting their sustainability goals. The EDGE Fin offers fleets additional drag reduction without the hassle and downtime of other aerodynamic devices.

Todd McGuire, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at TRANSTEX, expressed excitement about the expanded CARB BIN V certified options, stating, "This announcement represents a significant milestone for TRANSTEX and reiterates our steadfast commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. We are proud to make a CARB BIN V certified option, empowering fleet operators to reduce their carbon footprint further while enhancing their operational efficiency."

"We are customer-driven, and the customers have been asking for a CARB pre-approved BIN V solution that does not require any driver or technician involvement, and it's in our DNA to innovate based on customer needs. The EDGE Fin offers fleets the additional reduction in drag without the hassles and downtime of other aerodynamic devices."

TRANSTEX's CARB BIN V certified option is now easily accessible to fleet operators and trucking companies. To find out more on the EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM, please visit https://transtex-llc.com/edge-elite-aero-system.

About TRANSTEX:

TRANSTEX is a global leader in delivering aerodynamic solutions tailored to the transportation industry. The company designs and manufactures products that boost fuel efficiency, curtail emissions, and enhance the overall performance of commercial vehicles, aiming to make transportation more sustainable and more cost-effective for fleet operators worldwide.

