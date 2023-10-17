Trumid names Jason Quinn as Global Head of Sales as company continues to expand its trading footprint

Quinn to lead Trumid's commercial direction, including product strategy and global sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, today named Jason Quinn as Global Head of Sales as increased client engagement drives record platform activity and overall market share. Quinn, who is a founding member of Trumid's leadership team, remains Trumid's Chief Product Officer, responsible for Trumid's product design and innovative trading protocols and solutions.

In this newly established role, Quinn is responsible for the firm's commercial division, combining the product team and sales in a single strategic unit. Trumid's focus on optimizing user workflows and dynamic collaboration with its clients has been a differentiator and driver of the company's rapid growth. Today's announcement marks an important milestone for the company as it further aligns technology, product, and sales, ensuring the delivery of continued innovation, liquidity, and superior client experience.

Launched in 2015, Trumid's client network is now approximately 800 institutions, with over 1,000 traders transacting on the platform every month in 2023. Trumid's trade volume and market share in September were both up 80% versus September 2022, with significant growth contribution from its new Portfolio Trading and RFQ protocols.

"Trumid delivers innovative products and has built a network that maximizes liquidity and user participation," said Mike Sobel, Trumid Co-CEO and President. "As Chief Product Officer, Jason has driven our platform design and connections with clients from the beginning. Those are the pillars of our network and our growth."

"With Jason's leadership, Trumid today is the fixed income trading platform with the broadest range of trading protocols in a single application. His deep client relationships and market structure expertise make for a seamless expansion of his role to include global sales. Jason is a phenomenal partner and leader of our business; this is an exciting evolution for Trumid."

"With client engagement at its highest levels and our pace of product development faster than ever, this is a transformative year at Trumid," said Jason Quinn. "Our new list-based trading protocols, Trumid PT and RFQ, are rapidly gaining momentum with month-on-month growth in traded volumes and the number of lists traded. I'm honored to continue our rich history of innovation, collaborating with clients and colleagues across technology, product, and sales to optimize the credit trading experience on Trumid and maximize our creative potential."

Quinn joined Trumid in 2015 bringing more than 15 years of credit market experience, both from the buy-and sell-side. Quinn was a PM at Millennium Management and Caxton Associates and prior to this, held senior credit trading and management roles at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

