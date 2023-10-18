Book More Work with Less Effort with Jobber's New Online Booking Feature

New feature also helps minimize drive-time between appointments

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced the launch of a new online booking feature that enables home service businesses in any industry, including contracting and construction, landscaping, tree care, painting, HVAC, and roofing, to win more customers and save time on scheduling by letting homeowners book appointments online at their convenience.

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

Online booking also incorporates a new drive time feature that ensures home service pros have a more efficient workday and burn less fuel/gas in the process. Once enabled, it analyzes historical traffic patterns and only offers homeowners timeslots that are near other scheduled jobs and appointments.

"Jobber's online booking feature saves us between 2-5 hours per week in scheduling time, helping our operations run more smoothly–and our customers love it!" said Ken Walker, of 80205Turnover based in Denver, CO. "Before, we had an inefficient way of scheduling that led to errors and sometimes missed jobs. The feature streamlines our process, reduces scheduling errors, and makes us appear more professional to our customers. I strongly recommend Jobber's online booking feature to other service providers looking to reduce the stress of scheduling and save more time."

With online booking, homeowners can select the services they want online and book with a few simple clicks. In addition to helping home service pros keep up with growing consumer demand for fast and easy digital experiences, the feature helps businesses to:

Stay in control of their calendars: Homeowners can only book appointments around the service pro's existing schedule and preferences

Get jobs booked faster: Bookings are automatically scheduled and assigned to crew members in the calendar, reducing administrative time

Scale and grow: Reducing the administrative burden of scheduling means home service pros can focus their efforts on other areas of their growing businesses

"Playing phone tag is another administrative burden that Jobber is committed to solving because it delays home service pros from getting work done faster," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "Not only does the online booking feature help home service businesses be more efficient, book more work, and grow revenue, it provides a better service experience to homeowners."

Online booking joins a suite of recently released Jobber features designed to help service pros streamline operations, win more work, and generate more revenue. The company's integration with DocuSign eSignature saves valuable time collecting client signatures while its integration with Gusto helps simplify and speed up the payroll process—all from a single platform.

Online booking is available to Jobber customers on the Connect and Grow membership plans. To learn more, visit: https://getjobber.com/features/online-booking/ .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

