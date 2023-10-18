CHIPOTLE INTRODUCES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF ITS BOORITO TRADITION: LATE NIGHT

Chipotle's annual Boorito tradition is back with a $6 digital entrée offer on Halloween at all U.S. restaurants

For the first time ever, Chipotle will stay open until midnight on Halloween in select college towns for fans to enjoy the $6 digital entrée offer late night

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the return of Boorito, the brand's annual Halloween tradition, with a national $6 digital entrée offer from 3 p.m. local time to close on October 31 for Chipotle Rewards members.* For the first time ever, the brand is extending its operating hours until midnight in select college towns on Halloween, giving fans in these select locations more time to enjoy the digital Boorito offer.

Boorito After Hours

Chipotle is evolving its 23-year Boorito tradition by embracing the late-night dining preferences of Gen Z who like the convenience of craveable food when and where they want it. Over the past two years, Chipotle has seen a 30 percent increase in transactions after 8pm on Halloween and 81 percent of 18- to 26-year-olds surveyed reported wanting to see Chipotle open until midnight.

For the first time ever, Chipotle is extending the Boorito tradition late night in select college towns. On Halloween, 53 Chipotle restaurants in popular college towns will remain open until midnight to nourish late-night cravings, with the $6 digital entrée offer extended until midnight local time. The 53 participating restaurants are among the college towns that eat the most Chipotle and represent the number of real ingredients on the restaurant's permanent menu. See participating restaurants here: https://Chipotle.com/Boorito-After-Hours.

Chipotle is also turning up the heat on digital orders after hours. The first 100 digital orders placed between 10 p.m. local time and midnight at each of the 53 locations open late will receive an exclusive bottle of TABASCO® Brand Scorpion Sauce, the spookiest hot sauce made with one of the world's most intense peppers—the Scorpion.** TABASCO® Scorpion Sauce is making its debut at Chipotle for one night only on the most frightening night of the year.

The Evolution of Boorito

Chipotle's Boorito tradition first emerged in 2000 with a burrito-themed costume contest on Halloween. In subsequent years, guests in costume on Halloween were treated to discounted entrées at Chipotle restaurants. Boorito was a well-established tradition by the millennial generation's college years. As Gen Z occupies campuses today, Chipotle is adapting its annual celebration to resonate with this generation by offering extended hours and a digital Boorito offer.

"Boorito has become a mainstay for Chipotle. This year, our digital offer makes it even easier for fans to fuel their Halloween celebrations with real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer.

It's Not A Trick, It's A Treat

On Halloween, Chipotle Rewards members are in for a delightful treat. Chipotle Rewards members who use promo code "BOORITO" when ordering digitally on October 31 from 3 p.m. local time until closing can enjoy a $6 entrée.* The offer is exclusively available for digital orders on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, limit one per transaction. To participate in Chipotle's annual Boorito offer, fans can sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards.

