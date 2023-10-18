Home Care Pulse Acquires Pre-Intent, Adds Powerful Recruiting Solution to Product Suite

REXBURG, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to empower long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) providers with mission-critical applications and improve outcomes across the care continuum, Home Care Pulse (HCP) has acquired Pre-Intent, a premier automated outreach solution tailored to the recruitment of direct-care talent.

Home Care Pulse's newest acquisition helps connect, qualify, and schedule interviews to land top talent that sticks.

"With over 7.8 million jobs projected to be open in home-based care and senior living facilities by 2026, it's more important than ever to help our customers meet this challenge," said HCP CEO Bud Meadows. "Pre-Intent is a perfect complement to HCP's platform helping providers automate many of the manual tasks in recruiting staff while improving the efficiency of their talent acquisition process through integration with existing systems and offering a better experience for prospective candidates. With this extension of the HCP platform, employers will be equipped to meet the demand to fill open positions and operate at peak levels without disruptions to their business or the people they serve."

Pre-Intent offers employers a competitive advantage in employee acquisition by automatically engaging candidates early in the recruitment process, ensuring companies secure the vital first interview. In a fiercely competitive recruitment landscape where top direct care workers often receive job offers within three days of entering the market, this positioning is invaluable.

"The healthcare industry's lifeblood is the caliber of talent it attracts, nurtures, and retains," Meadows said. "With the addition of Pre-Intent to our company, we are taking substantial strides in fulfilling our vision for facilitating the delivery of truly exceptional experiences. Pre-Intent bolsters HCP's offerings to help providers attract, acquire, train, and retain top professionals."

Pre-Intent co-founders, Bryan White and Chris Bowker will join HCP to ensure a seamless integration of the product into the company's existing suite of solutions.

"Chris and I are excited to join HCP and help shape the capabilities for Pre-Intent as an HCP solution that works alongside products like Retain and HCP Training to deliver a complete solution for employers in the LTPAC industry," said White.

