HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES 20th ANNUAL "FASHION FOR ACTION" BENEFIT A FOUR-DAY DESIGNER SHOPPING EVENT IN-STORE & ONLINE SHOWCASING FASHION SUSTAINABILITY

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, will hold its 20th annual Fashion for Action fundraiser November 8-11, 2023. The 2023 event, dubbed (RE)Fashion for Action , will focus on sustainability by working with the fashion community to realize their goals through charitable donations that reduce waste while providing a positive impact on the environment and the community. The highly anticipated multi-day event kicks off on November 8, with an opening reception, followed by four-days of shopping featuring VIP and general admission ticketing options. The sale is free and open to the public November 9-11. The Housing Works Thrift Shop flagship location in Chelsea will host the in-store portion of the event with online shopping at the Housing Works eShop ( https://eshop.housingworks.org/ ). All sale proceeds benefit Housing Works.

(RE)Fashion For Action will showcase an extraordinary array of brand-new designer merchandise marked 50-80% off retail prices, donated by the most recognized names in fashion as well as one-of-a-kind pieces from our favorite style icons, celebrities, and influencers. The sale will feature menswear and womenswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics from brands like: & Other Stories, Adam Lippes, Catbird, Cesar Galindo, Cocobelle, COS, Hat Attack, Helmut Lang, Hevron, Issey Miyake, M. Gemi, Mackage, Marc Jacobs, OTB Designer, Ozone Socks, Misa Hyton for Teva, Theory, Vans and Veronica Beard, to name a few.

The designer merchandise will be complemented by a unique selection of curated pieces that will be exclusively available online at the Housing Works eShop from: Kelly Bensimon, Tavi Gevinson, J. Logan Horne, Natalie Kates, Stella Keitel, Dae Lim, Mia Moretti, Presley Oldham, CeCe Olisa, Nik Pollina, and Max Siegelman.

The event will be hosted by acclaimed actor/activist and avid Housing Works supporter Patricia Clarkson. This year's Co-Chairs include: Paper Magazine Editor Mickey Boardman, celebrated photographer Nigel Barker; actor Lorraine Bracco, fashion journalist Laura Brown; costume designer/stylist Patricia Field, designer/stylist Misa Hylton; celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod, fashion entrepreneur Cameron Silver and designer Todd Snyder.

In addition to the plethora of fashion, preceding the shopping, Housing Works will host a panel discussion with the industry's leading voices for a conversation on the contemporary state of sustainability in retail. The discussion will be held on Thursday, November 2nd from 5:30-7PM at the Housing Works Bookstore Cafe. The panel, moderated by AEO Inc., VP Responsible Sourcing & Sustainability, Michelle Tarry will include: Rohit Burman, Calvin Klein and PVH Americas, VP Sustainability & Inclusion; Keelin Evans, Macy's Inc., VP Sustainability; Laura Novich, hyloh, Sustainability Strategist + Partner; Cynthia Power, Molte Volte, Founder; and Jessica Schreiber, FABSCRAP Inc,. Founder & CEO. Additional details are available at bit.ly/refashionpanel .

Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from (RE)Fashion for Action support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

What: (RE)Fashion for Action 2023

When: November 8, 2023

VIP Reception + Shopping | 4:30PM

VIP Shopping | 6PM

GA Shopping | 7PM - 9PM

Online Shopping live

November 9-11, 2023

Public Sale 11AM- 7PM

Where: Housing Works' Chelsea Thrift Shop

143 West 17th Street

NYC

Tickets: http://bit.ly/refashion4action

The event is sponsored by: Amida Care, Arthur J. Gallagher, BCM One, Comserv, and Labcorp.

About Fashion for Action

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chairs Kevin Harter and Michael Carl at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Iman, Andre Leon Talley, Bethann Hardison, Anna Sui, Billy Porter, John Varvatos, Thom Browne, Patricia Clarkson, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam, Cameron Silver and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise millions towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works

For over 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

For more information about Fashion for Action or Housing Works, please contact Jada Williams at jada.willbk@gmail.com or 646.342.2486.

