Riboli Family Wines Expands Fine Wine Portfolio with "Riva de la Rosa" Collection

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines, family-owned and operated since 1917, is proud to announce the launch of its latest brand – Riva de la Rosa - a collection of unique, approachable, easy-to-drink white wines from Italy's notable wine regions of Piemonte, Toscana, Marche, and Lazio.

Sourced from Italy's diverse terroirs and named for the roses planted to watch over the vineyards, Riva de la Rosa, or "Shore of the Rose," is a collection of crisp, refreshing, light-bodied white wines. All have less than 13% ABV, showcasing Vermentino, Gavi, Verdicchio, and Frascati. Italy's cooler, coastal influence makes these wines approachable and easy to drink thanks to the influence of the sea and mineral-rich soils, which provide incredible salinity to the wines. Such versatility lends itself to countless food pairing opportunities.

"We are thrilled to introduce a dynamic new collection of Italian white wines from the regions for which they are best-known," says Steve Riboli, President & CEO. "Riva de la Rosa captures the essence of Italy's coastal beauty, its rich history, and its vibrant culture. We want to cater to consumers who are interested in trying and enjoying unique white wines-something different from traditional varietals."

In alignment with Riboli's sustainability mission, Riva de la Rosa prides itself on employing modern, sustainable farming practices for low-yielding wines, greater flavor complexity, and better-for-the-environment viticulture. Their focus on sustainability extends from vineyard to glass, and every bottle proudly features the sustainable glass logo on the back label.

The Riva de la Rosa collection is available nationally and includes:

Vermentino : $18.99 SRP | Alc: 13% | Designation: IGT | Grapes: 95% Vermentino, 5% Petit Manseng

Gavi : $18.99 SRP | Alc: 12.5% | Designation: DOCG | Grapes: 100% Cortese

Verdicchio (di Matelica): $16.99 SRP | Alc: 12.5% | Designation: DOC | Grapes: 100% Verdicchio

Frascati: $16.99 SRP | Alc:12.5% | Designation: DOC | Grapes: Malvasia, Grechetto, Trebbiano and Bombino

For more information on availability, visit Riva de la Rosa.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices , as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the USi. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

i Source: Impact Databank 2022.

