Consello Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Leading Tech-Enabled Legal Services Provider, ProSearch

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello Capital, the private equity arm of The Consello Group, announced that it has acquired a majority stake in ProSearch Strategies, a leading provider of tech-enabled legal services to enterprise customers, with over 200 employees and locations in the U.S., Ireland and India. The transaction marks the first investment for Consello Capital.

ProSearch helps large enterprises more effectively navigate and resolve litigation, regulatory and privacy matters. As the complexity and volume of data sets continues to grow alongside increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, ProSearch offers an enterprise-class solution that harnesses the power of data science and the latest technologies to help its clients manage the eDiscovery process. The company's suite of products and services are designed specifically to support the in-house legal teams of large companies, delivering improved efficiency, speed and cost-savings. Founded in 2005, ProSearch is a critical partner to a significant number of the world's top multinational corporations.

"More than ever, business leaders are looking for actionable ways to use technology and AI to improve their business processes and thereby create shareholder value. ProSearch is a great example of a B2B company that helps its clients do just that, with a relentless focus on using technology to drive efficiency," said Peter Morrow, Managing Partner of Consello Capital. "We look forward to working closely with the ProSearch team to help them continue to deliver industry-leading products and services, expand their technology offerings and further add to their blue-chip roster of customers."

"ProSearch has built a reputation as a best-in-class provider of technology solutions to the legal departments of the Fortune 500 and we are thrilled to be a part of their growth journey," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "This is an ecosystem we know very well at Consello given our leadership team's many years of experience running, building and advising many of the world's most important companies."

He continued, "And as our first investment, this transaction represents an important moment for Consello Capital, as well as the wider Consello business. We are proud to be able to share this important milestone with the ProSearch team and look forward to identifying more ways we can continue to drive value for our partners and investors."

"We are excited to partner with Consello Capital as we continue to evolve our business and build on our track record of providing technology-led legal solutions to large enterprises," said Julia Hasenzahl, Co-Founder and CEO of ProSearch. "Consello Capital's partnership orientation and differentiated ability to add value through both their connectivity to the Fortune 500 and their team's breadth of expertise make them the ideal partner for our company during this next stage of growth. This investment will allow us to continue to grow ProSearch and reimagine the eDiscovery and review process with generative AI."

Guggenheim Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to ProSearch, while Buchalter provided legal advice to the company on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis advised Consello Capital. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. ProSearch's eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy and other legal matters. ProSearch's team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers and eDiscovery specialists collaborate with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Consello Capital is the private equity arm of The Consello Group. The firm specializes in investments in the business services, consumer, and retail sectors, leveraging Consello's network and integrated advisory expertise to help grow its middle-market portfolio companies.

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. Consello offers four distinct but integrated lines of businesses on one platform: M&A Advisory and Investment Banking, Investing, Growth and Business Development, and Digital Assets Advisory. www.consello.com

