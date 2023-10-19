Marine Toys for Tots Program Appeals for Children on Child Poverty Day

TRIANGLE, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Across America, an incredible 41 percent of children live at or below the poverty level. These children face obstacles and hardships every day, and their parents struggle to provide even basic necessities.

And now, with the holiday season approaching at a time of record inflation, many of our Nation's economically disadvantaged children will be forced to go without the traditional toys and gifts that make Christmas a time of wonderment, joy, and happiness.

Just two days ago, all Americans recognized Child Poverty Day and the need to elevate disadvantaged children and give them the necessary resources to experience a healthier, brighter future.

At Toys for Tots, every day is Child Poverty Day, and they don't wait until Christmastime to help those in need.

In fact, just last year, Toys for Tots reached an astonishing ten million children throughout the year, providing them with toys, games, books, and educational materials.

"We want to amplify the critical need to provide hope and joy to children, wherever and whenever we can," said President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired).

"We at Toys for Tots know that today's children are tomorrow's leaders, and by working together we can provide them with hope for a brighter tomorrow, and also remind them that, no matter their family's circumstances, no doors are closed to them in life."

To learn more about how you can honor Child Poverty Day and help children in need, please visit Toys for Tots.

