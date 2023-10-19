New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint Recalled by Fisher-Price Due to Choking and Magnet Ingestion Hazards

Fortress Safe Announces Recall of Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Death Reported

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission