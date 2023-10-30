Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa Opens in Indian Wells, CA

11-Acre Property Represents the 30-Year-Old Lifestyle Brand's First Resort Destination

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonating the same casual elegance and relaxed style as its well-known apparel brand, Tommy Bahama officially opens its first destination resort on November 1st. The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa embodies the spirit of the upscale lifestyle brand with a unique blend of island living and desert luxury in the greater Palm Springs area.

The instantly recognizable Tommy Bahama aesthetic is infused throughout the 11-acre Miramonte property. Set amid an olive tree grove, fragrant citrus and flower gardens, are 215 guestrooms with five luxury villa suites; Grapefruit Basil, a new signature restaurant offering coastal-inspired dishes and a seasonal craft cocktail menu; two bars, the indoor Grapefruit Basil Bar and poolside Chiki Palm; three saltwater pools including the signature Tommy Bahama Pool with private cabanas; exclusive retail products at Rosa Boutique; desert-inspired wellness treatments at the 12,000-square-foot Spa Rosa; and 35,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting and event space; along with offsite amenities such as world-class golfing at the nearby Indian Wells Golf Resort.

"We're excited to open the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa and bring our relaxed lifestyle brand to the luxury travel industry," said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama. "With this resort, we're crafting an entirely new concept of leisure, fusing the essence of our brand with the unparalleled beauty of this desert oasis and creating a destination where every moment feels like a timeless escape."

"Combining Tommy Bahama's skillful design concepting with Lowe's expertise in developing inspiring environments has created a truly special experience," said Robert J. Lowe, Chairman and Founder of Lowe, which co-owns the resort. "With our hospitality management subsidiary, CoralTree Hospitality, continuing at the helm, our guests will receive the same world class service they have come to expect from Miramonte."

Tommy Bahama has a well-established presence in the Palm Springs area. The Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store in Palm Desert opened in 1998, followed by the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Palm Springs in 2018 and the Tommy Bahama Home store in 2023. Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa operates in partnership with Lowe and CoralTree Hospitality. Future resorts are planned in other locations.

The Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa is located at 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, California, 92210. Images here; visit: TommyBahamaMiramonte.com.

About Tommy Bahama

Based in Seattle, WA, Tommy Bahama is part of the Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2023, Tommy Bahama is known as the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style. Today, the company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar with more to open in 2023. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on tommybahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. More information: www.tommybahama.com.

ABOUT LOWE

Los Angeles-based Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 51 years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $36B of real estate assets nationwide, and currently has more than $2.6B in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. Lowe's hospitality subsidiary, CoralTree Hospitality, operates numerous hotel and resort properties across the US. More information: www.Lowe-RE.com

