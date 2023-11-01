Distinguished California Public Affairs Firm Welcomes Amanda Blackwood as Partner

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I Street Public Affairs is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Blackwood as its newest partner, further strengthening I Street's reputation as a preeminent, bipartisan public affairs firm, both statewide and locally.

Amanda Blackwood brings more than two decades of award-winning experience across associations, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector, coupled with nationally recognized leadership in executive management and a successful track record of advancing pro-business policies in deeply blue California.

"Amanda stands out as one of our region's most accomplished leaders and a stalwart advocate for the business community. Her unique blend of financial, business, political, media, and strategic expertise, combined with her extensive local, state, and federal connections, underscores our firm's commitment to solving the most challenging issues within the most challenging state for business on behalf of our diverse clientele," remarked Kelly Calkin, CEO of I Street Public Affairs.

"Our clients will deeply appreciate Amanda's energy and commitment to quality. Her respected leadership and deep connections plus years of CFO and CEO experience bring a whole new level of perspective to how we create winning strategies for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome Amanda to the team," said David Townsend, Partner at I Street Public Affairs.

Blackwood recently concluded a groundbreaking five+ year tenure as the first woman to hold the position of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce in its 128-year history. Her leadership elevated the relevance of the organization to unprecedented new heights resulting in over $100M of economic impact within the span of four years, alongside the creation of a million-dollar Political Action Committee and the largest and most diverse Capitol-to-Capitol advocacy delegation in the organization's history.

Notably, Blackwood orchestrated the transformation of the Metro Chamber into a nationally renowned powerhouse, with a consistent presence in the news as the voice of business. This included serving as Chair of a pivotal, voter-approved, business-supported ballot campaign in the City of Sacramento, driving comprehensive homeless policy reform. Additionally, Blackwood's role as the lead negotiator and mediator between the City and County of Sacramento led to the groundbreaking City-County Partnership Agreement, establishing a new framework that is now celebrated as a statewide model for the effective integration of shelter, services, and enforcement.

Among Blackwood's numerous accolades are the prestigious Jorgenson Consulting/DCI Partners "National 40 Under 40 Leadership Award" in 2023, the Sacramento Business Journal's "Most Admired CEO" in 2020, and her inclusion in the National Association of Chamber Executives "40 Under 40" in 2020.

Blackwood's addition completes an elite consortium of some of California's most seasoned and influential public affairs and communications experts. She joins esteemed partners David Townsend, Kelly Calkin, Chris Tapio, Bob Magnuson, and Joshua Wood.

I Street Public Affairs stands at the forefront of public affairs and political consulting in California, composed of a distinguished assembly of influential public affairs and communications professionals. Possessing substantial expertise and knowledge in a range of specific subject areas, from energy and business to transportation, healthcare, and labor, I Street formulates robust and strategic political and public affairs programs for a diverse spectrum of clients. The I Street team leverages over 35 years of experience in managing successful candidate, issue, and public affairs campaigns. Visit us at www.istreetpa.com.

