ERGATTA LAUNCHES THE ERGATTA LITE, THE MOST AFFORDABLE CONNECTED ROWER ON THE MARKET

The new Rower doubles down on Ergatta's sleek, compact wooden design and features their market-leading game-based digital workout platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta, the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of the Ergatta Lite, a new lightweight and compact Rower to add to their line of premium, wooden rowing machines. With a starting price of $1,499, the Ergatta Lite is the most affordable connected rowing machine on the market and a major step towards Ergatta's mission to help a broad audience build lasting fitness habits through games.

The Ergatta Lite Rower (PRNewswire)

The Ergatta Lite features a classic, handcrafted design that doubles as a showpiece in any living space. Constructed with sustainably-sourced oak from Appalachia, the American-made rower is finished with a clear gloss finish to enhance the contrast of its natural wood grains and protect it from the sweat its full-body workout generates. When not in use, the Ergatta Lite stores vertically for easy storage in the space of a barstool with no additional hardware required.

"At Ergatta, we're on a mission to bring the power of daily fitness to your home through the addictive and engaging power of games," said Tom Aulet, Co-Founder and CEO of Ergatta. "With the Ergatta Lite, it is easier and more affordable than ever to bring the leading game-based digital fitness experience home, complete with an elegant wooden Rower, handcrafted right here in the USA. If you haven't tried this new approach to fitness yet, there's never been a better time."

Weighing only 40 pounds, the Ergatta Lite is substantially more compact than Ergatta's flagship rower, making it an even better fit for apartments, living rooms and home offices. Both rowers share the same crystal clear 17.3" HD touchscreen and digital features. As with the original Ergatta Rower, Ergatta has worked closely with their manufacturing partner WaterRower to bring such a high-quality and affordable product to market. WaterRower, the inventor of the patented WaterFlyWheel that provides smooth and dynamic resistance, has been manufacturing high-quality, elegant rowing machines out of wood in Rhode Island for over 30 years.

The Ergatta Lite is available for purchase in the United States at www.ergatta.com on November 1, 2023. Ergatta's flagship rower retails for $2,499.00 and is available throughout the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Netherlands with additional markets launching in the coming soon.

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the leader in game-based fitness, an approach created to provide a thoughtful alternative for those who aren't motivated by traditional fitness classes and instructor-led workouts. Instead of a typical class, Ergatta's workouts encourage its members through thousands of different game options that are constantly evolving and improving to captivate members and motivate them to achieve their goals. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers workouts both live and on-demand that are carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from beautiful and sustainably-sourced hardwoods, Ergatta rowers are designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the Ergatta Rower and Ergatta Lite utilize near-silent water resistance technology and can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. Ergatta rowers are intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. Ergatta rowers are available for purchase starting at $1,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com . The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

