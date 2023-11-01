Mazda North American Operations Donates Vehicles to American Red Cross

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is proud to announce its donation of eight Mazda CX-50 vehicles to the Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region to help deliver emergency supplies and services to families affected by disasters, and support biomedical services.

Donating vehicles to the Red Cross provides Mazda with an opportunity to give back to communities in which it does business. Since 2015, 90 vehicles have been donated by MNAO and delivered to Mazda dealerships all over the country, reaching Red Cross offices that are most in need of new transportation. The Red Cross uses its fleet of community emergency vehicles to execute the mission of responding to disaster and providing shelter and resources to those affected along with supporting biomedical services.

"Mazda's long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross has spanned nearly three decades and we are humbled by the work they do in the communities we serve," said Naoki Okano, Senior Vice President of Monotsukuri Operations, Mazda North American Operations. "It's an honor to be able to provide the Alabama-Mississippi Region with eight Mazda CX-50s, locally manufactured at our plant in Huntsville, AL, to serve as additional emergency vehicles for local communities."

"For the past few years, we have been on the ground responding to an increasing number of tornadoes, home fires and other disasters," said Mark Beddingfield, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region. "This generous donation of vehicles will not only enable us to fulfill our unwavering commitment to protect life and alleviate suffering, but its versatility will allow us to meet our wide range of needs—from biomedical services to disaster response."

Each year, the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters across the country, including home fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and wildfires. Red Cross services are provided to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income through the generosity of Red Cross donors.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

