ProPricer Integration Pro Enhances Procurement and Proposal Efficiency Through Seamless Integration with Deltek Costpoint

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPricer, the premier cost proposal solution for government contractors and federal agencies, is proud to introduce ProPricer Integration Pro, a cutting-edge companion application engineered to integrate ProPricer with Deltek Costpoint seamlessly. This groundbreaking application leverages powerful automation capabilities to optimize the connection between the two platforms.

In a significant move reflecting ProPricer's commitment to innovation, the company partnered with Deltek, a leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, in June 2022. This collaboration made ProPricer part of Deltek's Marketplace, granting direct access to the ProPricer pricing platform for Deltek Costpoint and Deltek Cobra customers.

ProPricer Integration Pro simplifies the complex data integration process, offering efficient data mapping functionality that effortlessly converts data between ProPricer, Costpoint, Microsoft SQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL databases. This functionality ensures a smooth flow of information, eliminating data silos and enhancing collaboration between teams.

This first release of Integration Pro enables users to pull data from the Deltek Procurement module to synchronize Parts, Assemblies, Purchase Orders, Quotes, and other material-centric items with their ProPricer environment. This comprehensive synchronization streamlines procurement processes and enhances proposal management.

One of Integration Pro's standout features is its ability to automate data push and pull requests on a scheduled basis. This intelligent automation guarantees consistent data synchronization between ProPricer and Costpoint, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring that data is always up to date.

ProPricer is committed to continuous improvement, and future releases of Integration Pro will expand its capabilities to allow connectivity to Rates, Budget vs. Actuals, and more. These enhancements will further empower government agencies and contracting firms to optimize their procurement and proposal processes.

By automating repetitive manual data entry tasks, Integration Pro significantly boosts efficiency within your organization. This efficiency translates to cost savings and frees up valuable time and labor resources, allowing your team to focus on more strategic and value-added activities.

"ProPricer Integration Pro marks a significant leap forward in simplifying procurement and proposal management processes. Its seamless data integration and scheduled synchronization bring unparalleled efficiency to government agencies and contracting firms. This innovation is a testament to our commitment to delivering solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in the industry," said Michael Weaver, ProPricer's Director of Corporate Strategy.

ProPricer Integration Pro is a game changer for government agencies and contracting firms. It streamlines procurement and proposal management processes, facilitating faster decision-making and improved compliance.

Integrating ProPricer with Costpoint within a unified environment streamlines collaboration and centralizes data management. This holistic approach empowers organizations to make informed decisions and enhances operational efficiency.

ProPricer Integration Pro offers an integrated cloud solution that ensures data security and aligns with the latest governmental and industry compliance standards, providing peace of mind for government agencies and contractors.

This innovative application introduces a streamlined approach to procurement and proposal processes, offering opportunities for increased efficiency and effectiveness. By considering Integration Pro, you're taking a pivotal step toward optimizing your operations, reducing costs, and improving productivity. Now is the perfect time to harness the power of ProPricer Integration Pro. To learn more about how this revolutionary application can optimize your procurement and proposal processes, please contact Michael Weaver, mweaver@propricer.com, (951) 693-0440, operating in the Central time zone.

ProPricer is a pinnacle provider of software solutions for government contractors, excelling in cost proposal management and pricing analysis. With an unyielding commitment to excellence and forward-thinking innovation, ProPricer equips government contractors to optimize pricing processes, elevate compliance, and amplify profitability. For over three decades, ProPricer has been a trusted partner of government contractors, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive success. Founded in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 US defense contractors. The company thrives on transforming its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future ProPricer users. To learn more about ProPricer's industry-leading cost proposal solutions, visit www.propricer.com.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

