Sanofi launches "The 1 Pledge" movement to drive early screening for type 1 diabetes in the U.S.

Nationwide storytelling movement to showcase diverse voices of the type 1 diabetes community, including internationally recognized stars Usher, Robin Arzón, and Adam Schefter , to share experiences and encourage people to get screened

The 1 Pledge movement commences with surround-sound event in New York City's Times Square; continues throughout the year with events and social storytelling

1; people can pledge to get themselves and their family screened at Screening for type 1 diabetes can detect the disease before noticeable symptoms arise; people can pledge to get themselves and their family screened at The1Pledge.com

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi, a leader in diabetes care, today launched "The 1 Pledge" movement, a nationwide education campaign urging families to get screened for type 1 diabetes so that those who will eventually be affected by the disease can begin to prepare as soon as possible.

"The 1 Pledge" movement will be driven by widely known celebrities, including musician and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV, whose child was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 6.

Type 1 diabetes can be a lifechanging diagnosis that can be detected before the onset of symptoms,1 which can be diagnosed at any age but usually develops and is diagnosed during childhood and young adulthood.2 Approximately 1.45 million Americans have type 1 diabetes3 and many families with children who have type 1 diabetes say that knowing about the disease as early as possible allows time for important education, preparation and coaching.1

USHER

Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

"Since the day my child was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, the condition is something I never stop thinking about. Had we detected my child's type 1 diabetes before their diagnosis it could have given us valuable time to prepare. My child's bravery inspires me every day and my hope in partnering with Sanofi is to inspire other families in this important work. Do not wait until you see symptoms. Pledge to screen for type 1 diabetes today so you can prepare for what could come."

Other participants include Robin Arzón, Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton and a type 1 diabetes patient herself; and journalist Adam Schefter, whose wife Sharri Maio lives with type 1 diabetes and has been a longtime advocate for raising awareness around the disease.

Robin Arzón

Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, ultramarathoner and best-selling author

"I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in my early thirties, and in an instant my life and daily routine changed. A diagnosis like this can be scary, even shocking, for so many and their families, but I believe in the power of education and awareness. The more we know, the more we can do. The 1 Pledge is very personal for me, and I encourage everyone to screen for type 1 diabetes."

Adam Schefter

Sports journalist

"My wife Sharri was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes over 20 years ago. She is the rock of our family, even while navigating this condition. We have been advocating for awareness around type 1 diabetes for nearly as many years as she has been living with diabetes. I built my career on the power of early knowledge and we joined this movement because we believe that a decision today to screen for type 1 diabetes could help change you or your family's future. That's also why we have had our daughter screened for type 1. We know from our experience that our children are at a higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes because there is familial history, so we are pledging to take action. Join us in this powerful movement today."

By using personal stories, these celebrities aim to share the importance of screening, education and preparation for type 1 diabetes. Patients, caregivers and other influencers are slated to add their voices to the effort as the movement accelerates.

Olivier Bogillot

Head of U.S. General Medicines, Sanofi

"For many families, a type 1 diabetes diagnosis is sudden and life changing. With The 1 Pledge campaign, our aim is to raise awareness that type 1 diabetes can be detected early and that screening is available and may help to better prepare families to manage the disease. Sanofi remains committed to help people living with diabetes and to bring innovation to this community."

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas does not make enough insulin and people with type 1 diabetes eventually rely on insulin.4 Type 1 diabetes can present itself in first- and second-degree relatives – in fact, if someone in a family has type 1 diabetes, it is approximately up to 15 times more likely to manifest in someone else in the family5 – but this is not always the case: approximately 90% of people who develop type 1 diabetes do not have a family history.6 Type 1 diabetes also frequently presents with life-threatening complications.7 Early screening is important because blood tests can detect autoantibodies associated with type 1 diabetes before serious crises occur.1 While type 1 diabetes can't be prevented,3 taking the step to screen may give people more time to prepare.

Making the decision to get screened and get one's family screened could give families time to get educated and be prepared early. People can pledge to get screened for type 1 diabetes today at The1Pledge.com, and follow the movement on social media using #ScreenforType1. Sanofi encourages people interested in learning more about screening or type 1 diabetes to speak to their doctor.

Usher, Robin Arzón, Adam Schefter and the other social media personalities that are participating are paid spokespeople for Sanofi.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

