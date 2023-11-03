Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship - the Impressive Infinix GT 10Pro

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official - the annual PUBG Mobile Global Championship will formally kick off on November 2nd and run to December 10th! Furthermore, renowned trendy mobile phone brand, Infinix, has announced its sponsorship of the competition, providing its impressive GT 10Pro model as the designated dedicated device for the event. It is reported that 50 teams will participate in this year's competition, with a total prize of $3 million up for grabs. According to the schedule, the preliminary round of the competition league will run from November 2nd to 26th in Malaysia where each participating team will compete for the 14 finalist seats. Thereafter, the final showdown will be hosted in Istanbul, Turkey, where a champion will be declared after a total of 18 games held over the course of three exhilarating days.

GT 10Pro is working pretty well, I dont think there will be any better phone with this prices. The software is pretty good. This phone is well better than the phone which was last year. I appreciated this phone its way better. It doesn't heat up and cool really soon. The last phone has lag issues but GT 10Pro no' — Said by the Interviewed PUBG Player

For mobile game enthusiasts, this e-sports tournament is undoubtedly an unmissable event which also has the ability to offer global exposure to the partnering sponsors. In previous years, it was typical for veteran mobile phone manufacturers - such as Oneplus, Vivo, and Sony Xperia - to sponsor competitions, but now with Infinx's involvement, a younger audience and more energetic atmosphere has been drawn to the event. This is thanks to both Infinix's position as an emerging trendy brand and the impressive GT 10Pro model's support within the competition.

As a new-generation e-sports phone, the Infinix GT 10Pro features a 120Hz high refresh rate e-sports screen that supports event-level touch delay as well as the advanced 6nm technology of the MediaTek D8050 5G game chip. Collaboration with game manufacturers has led to extensive optimization and tuning of the technology which has not only achieved a high frame performance of 90 frames with PUBG, but additionally a high frame and picture performance of 120 frames and 90 frames respectively on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Free Fire. The competition phone model provided by Infinix for the PUBG tournament comfortably meets the rigorous performance standards; enhances the Type-C interface and fixed network capabilities; and simulates both the temperature, lighting, and sound field of the competition scene for comprehensive optimization. If that wasn't already impressive enough, both the Aurora Engine 3.0 and Darwin Engine 3.0 confidently deliver participants with a thrilling, fast-reaction experience, empowering competitors to seize every opportunity towards winning the competition.

The cooperation between both Infinix and PUBG Mobile has opened the possibility for future collaboration scenarios in which both sides will jointly pursue a truly superior gaming experience for players. It is reported that during the competition, Infinix will collaborate with bloggers to launch a topic challenge, and ultimately select 5 lucky individuals to personally witness the crowning of the champion team at the finals!

