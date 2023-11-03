"WIN with White Castle" Kicks Off a New Season of Savings, Continues the Fast-Food Chain's Long History of Providing Hot and Tasty Food at an Affordable Price

On Nov. 5, the iconic burger chain will unveil a series of high-value deals through the end of the year to ease the pressures consumers face from inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when prices continue to rise for everything from gas and groceries to cars and clothes, White Castle is providing some much-needed relief. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 5, and running through the end of the year, the iconic family-owned burger chain will roll out a series of high-value offers specifically developed for customers who are looking for ways to help their dollars go further.

White Castle kicks off a season of savings with its "WIN with White Castle" campaign.

The first two offers, part of the "WIN with White Castle" season of savings, are available beginning Nov. 5. First, customers can pick up a Cheesy 10 Sack for just $7.99 plus tax ($8.99 plus tax in NY/NJ markets). That's an additional $1 savings off the already discounted price. Second, White Castle is offering a buy one, get one Double Cheese Slider (limit one free).

"With many people feeling the pressure of rising prices, value is needed more than ever," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "'WIN with White Castle provides incredible savings on cravings, giving our customers hot and tasty food at great prices. We are going to whip inflation now for the benefit of our neighbors and friends who live near our restaurants."

White Castle has always been committed to providing the value that consumers crave. Founder Billy Ingram believed every family, no matter their income, deserved a great meal at a restaurant. To this day, White Castle is focused on creating memorable moments and offering craveable food at a great value.

A complete list of "WIN with White Castle" offers is below. Customers can redeem these offers by simply asking for the current offer at the ordering station or showing the coupons located on the "Value Offers" page of the website. (Some restrictions apply; please see the website for details once the campaign kicks off Nov. 5. These offers exclude the White Castle restaurants in Arizona, Florida and Las Vegas.)

White Castle also has a fantastic deal available on Nov. 16, National Fast Food Day, to celebrate its title as America's first and oldest fast-food hamburger chain. On this day only, White Castle will be offering five Original Sliders for just $1! The deal is good only for members of Craver Nation, White Castle's customer loyalty program. Joining Craver Nation is easy and free on White Castle's app.

WIN with White Castle Offer Timeframe New, even-lower price for the Cheesy 10 Sack Deal ($7.99;

$8.99 in NY/NJ) November 5-26 BOGO Double Cheese Slider (limit 1 free) November 5-18 Free small Cheddar Cheese Rings with any purchase (limit 1

free) November 19-December 2 BOGO Sloppy Joe Sliders (limit 1 free) December 3-16 $2 off 10 Sack of Sliders December 17-30

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the only fast-food restaurant to earn this distinction three years in a row, and is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

