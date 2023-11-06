Int'l comic conference opens in ancient Chinese city Anyang.

ANYANG, China, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An international comic conference opened Saturday in the ancient city of Anyang, central China's Henan Province, attracting over 1,000 cartoonists and animators from 12 countries and regions including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

A total of 2,931 comic works from 29 countries and regions are on display at the 19th International Comic Conference, which will last until Nov. 8, according to the Organizing Committee.

A special exhibition on China's comics over the past 30 years is also on show, showcasing the masterpieces of 70 Chinese cartoonists.

The international comic conference was jointly initiated by cartoon industry organizations in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries and regions in 1996.

Anyang is one of the eight ancient capitals of China, where the Shang Dynasty (c.16th century-11th century BC) built its capital over 3000 years ago. The characters inscribed on the oracle bones and animal bones unearthed here, known as oracle bone script, are the earliest mature writing system discovered in China to date. The International Comic Conference at the hometown of oracle bone script brings about unique charm to the event.

