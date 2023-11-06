Sentinel Provides Structured Capital for the Acquisition of the Worldwide Home Care Division of Sodexo

Sentinel Provides Structured Capital for the Acquisition of the Worldwide Home Care Division of Sodexo

FRANCHISED AND COMPANY–OWNED PROVIDER OF IN-HOME PERSONAL AND MEDICAL CARE SERVICES

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced a minority structured equity and junior debt investment in the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo (the "Company"), which provides in–home care in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Brazil. The investment supported the acquisition of the Company led by private equity firm The Halifax Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, the Company is a franchisor in the United States through its Comfort Keepers brand, which operates in the non-medical personal care sector through 535 franchised territories and 105 company-owned territories. Internationally, the Company offers personal care in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and France, and complex care (skilled nursing, therapies, and home hospitalization) in the United Kingdom and Brazil. The senior management team will continue leading the Company.

"Sentinel's proven experience with franchise models and home care services will be a valuable addition to our partnership with Halifax," said Natalie Black, the Company's CEO. "Our goal is to continue to enhance our service offerings and deliver excellent care to more clients and families."

"Comfort Keepers and the Company's other well-established global brands are leaders in their markets and represent an attractive, diversified business model," said Paul Murphy, a partner at Sentinel. "We're excited to partner with this passionate, committed management team and to contribute our expertise in franchising and healthcare. We also look forward to working with The Halifax Group, a highly capable private equity firm we have known and worked with for a long time."

Sentinel's investment in the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo was made from Sentinel's junior capital family of funds, which specialize in noncontrol structured capital solutions in the lower end of the midmarket.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare Services, and Industrials sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions, and noncontrol senior equity and debt securities of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About the Worldwide Home Care Division of Sodexo

Sodexo entered the United States home care market in 2009 when it acquired Comfort Keepers, and it has expanded internationally since. The Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo operates in eight regions: the United States through Comfort Keepers; the United Kingdom through Prestige Home Care, The Good Care Group, and Oxford Aunts; Ireland through Comfort Keepers; France through Amelis; Brazil through Pronep; and multiple brands in the Nordics. The Worldwide Home Care division is recognized for its outstanding customer care and strong commitment to its approximately 12,000 employees, in line with the values of Sodexo Group.

Contact: Roland Tomforde

Broadgate Consultants

212-232-2222

View original content:

SOURCE Sentinel Capital Partners