Bright MLS Research Unveils Comprehensive Study on Amazon HQ2 Impact on Local Housing Market

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of the 5th anniversary of the announcement, the Bright MLS Research department has issued a comprehensive report assessing the impact of Amazon's second national headquarters, HQ2, on the local housing market.

Five years ago, the world watched as Amazon selected Arlington County as the home for its groundbreaking HQ2. Speculation abounded about the potential influence of the tech giant, poised to bring 25,000 highly paid workers to the area.

Contrary to initial concerns that the development would have a major impact on housing affordability in the area, the report reveals that the impact on home prices post-HQ2 announcement was short-lived. External factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with intrinsic supply and demand dynamics, have been the primary drivers of the very competitive regional housing market.

As of now, 8,000 of the initially projected 25,000 employees have been hired at HQ2. Amazon's announcement of an indefinite hold on Phase 2 of the project adds a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative. However, the pullback in new hires at HQ2 will not dampen the housing market which is driven by robust demand and constrained supply in the area.

In the report, Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant notes, "While the announcement prompted both elation and anxiety, the effect on the housing market was short-lived as the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government and business responses to the pandemic have had a much bigger impact on the housing market."

The full report, including comprehensive analysis, is available at BrightMLS.com/AmazonHQ2.

