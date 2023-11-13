Red Roof® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® this Holiday Season to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every child deserves to live their best life, and that's why this Giving Season, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is once again partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to give kids with cancer that chance through its 'Room in Your Heart' (RIYH) purpose-driven program. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Their purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property November 13, 2023, through December 28, 2023, save 15% on their stay and 5% of the purchase price from that stay, completed before December 28, 2023, will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.* Guests may book directly using VP Code 628790 at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or any property, to support St. Jude.

In recognition of the significant contributions Red Roof has made to St. Jude over the years, Red Roof was selected to receive the 2023 St. Jude Emerging Partner of the Year Award, presented by ALSAC and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Since 2021, the support of Red Roof has helped St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue to accelerate research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases," said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. " Innovative initiatives like the 'Room in Your Heart' campaign underscore the power of community in bringing people together to make a difference this holiday season. This generosity helps ensure that no families receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live."

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and they won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

"At Red Roof, our support for St. Jude is about a chance at life. Last year, we set a goal to raise $40,000, and we far exceeded that goal, raising a total of $100,000," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "This year, we aim to exceed that amount, and help St. Jude continue to provide children cutting-edge treatments not covered by insurance, at no cost to families."

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including the United Way Worldwide®, American Cancer Society®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund®, the USO®, Canine Companions®, and more.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof's ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof's existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app for iOS and Android devices.

Red Roof's Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Subject to availability. Discount is valid for bookings and stays through December 28th, 2023. 5% of the revenue from stays completed by Dec 28th will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Third-party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with other discounts or offers. Use VP code 628790 to support St. Jude.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

