"CELEBRATION OF RESCUE" EVENT SPOTLIGHTS 360-DEGREE VIEW OF NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S LIFE-SAVING MISSION

Attendees Included Event Chairperson Beth Stern, Event Host Brian Balthazar, Event Entertainer Thelma Houston, Maya Hawke, Kathryn Erbe, Selenis Levya, Robyn Schall, Maria Milito, Dan Mannarino, Rocco DiSpirito, Will Ganss, and Others.

Proceeds from Star-Studded Celebration Will Help Continue Animal League America's No-Kill Mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, And Educate

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, hosted a "Celebration of Rescue" on Friday, November 17 at the exquisite TriBeCa 360o overlooking the twinkling lights of Lower Manhattan. This year's event drew attendees from all sectors of New York's animal-loving community and beyond, many of whom have adopted from North Shore Animal League America. Television personality and executive producer Brian Balthazar served as Host for the evening's festivities and North Shore Animal League America foster-parent, spokesperson, and Board Member Beth Stern was the event's Chairperson.

BRIAN BALTHAZAR, BETH STERN, and THELMA HOUSTON at NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S CELEBRATION OF RESCUETriBeCa360 / Friday, November 17, 2023Credit: AMY MAYES PHOTOGRAPHY (PRNewswire)

"CELEBRATION OF RESCUE" SPOTLIGHTS NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA'S LIFE-SAVING MISSION

After a cocktail hour surrounded by stunning views of New York City and Puppy Photo Experiences, the night's program featured videos highlighting heartwarming stories of animals who have benefitted from the dedicated rescue, medical, and adoption efforts of Animal League America, as introduced by Beth Stern, North Shore Animal League America SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan, and SVP of Development Jill Burkhardt. Actors Lily Rabe and Edie Falco, longtime Animal League America supporters, provided voice overs for these moving segments. This year's Crystal Collar Award was presented to Baby Doge Community in recognition of their dedication to Animal League America's ongoing work to save the lives of animals in need.

Pop, Motown, Disco, Dance, and R&B legend Thelma Houston brought the house down with a crowd-pleasing performance of her hits and Motown favorites.

Among the "bold face names" to stride our blue carpet while cradling adorable, adoptable puppies, in addition to Event Chairperson Beth Stern, Host Brian Balthazar, and performer Thelma Houston, were Actress/singer-songwriter Maya Hawke, Actress Kathryn Erbe, Actress Selenis Leyva, WPIX-11 Anchor Dan Mannarino, WPIX-11 Reporter Alex Lee, Comedian Robyn Schall, iHeart Radio Personality Maria Milito, Chef/Best-Selling Author Rocco DiSpirito, ABC News' Will Ganss, and others..

The event launched an online auction featuring exclusive items and experiences including tickets to Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, a NY Rangers home game, a Brooklyn Nets home game, and tapings of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; vacation stays in Lake Tahoe, Boston, Atlantic City, the Biltmore Estate, and Hard Rock Hotel properties; fine jewelry; autographed sports and music memorabilia; original art; and animal-themed specialty items at all prices points. The auction is live through November 27th.

Visit CELEBRATION OF RESCUE 2023 ONLINE AUCTION

Tito's Handmade Vodka sponsored the event's signature "Easy As Pie" cocktail.

Celebration of Rescue sponsors included MWI Animal Health, Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, Fetch Pet Insurance, Production Solutions, Antech Diagnostics, Bow Bridge Blooms LLC, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Zeta Global, Adstra, Covetrus, Direct Mail Processors, Inc., Merck Animal Health, Perlman & Perlman LLP, Sanky Communications, Amy Friedman; Employment Mediator, Sage Communications, and Think Fink.

The evening's program was streamed online at no cost so the animal-loving community unable to attend in-person would be able to enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes.

To learn more about Celebration of Rescue, the Online Auction, and to donate, visit www.animalleague.org/celebrationofrescue

Celebration of Rescue supports North Shore Animal League America's ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the ongoing no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate. With this support, Animal League America will be able to save many more animals' lives and provide the best quality of life for those in their care as they await adoption into responsible, loving forever homes.

For more information on our life-saving work, visit www.animalleague.org

DROPBOX of HIGHLIGHTS from CELEBRATION OF RESCUE 2023

Media Contact:

KATHLEEN LYNN

Senior Director of Communications

Phone: (516) 528-7878

Email: KathleenL@animalleague.org

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA

North Shore Animal League America - the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization—has saved the lives of more than 1.1 million dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at risk of euthanasia. Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission. www.animalleague.org.

TWITTER @animalleague.org INSTAGRAM @animalleague.org FACEBOOK North Shore Animal League America TIK TOK @animalleague Hashtag #GetYourRescueOn

