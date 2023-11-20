Zero Zero launches on Amazon Canada and Australia in time for Black Friday with 'personal flying photographer'

HOVERAir X1 is a pocket-sized self-flying camera with AI smarts to track its subject (no fiddly controller required)

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zero Zero—leaders in AI-driven devices with advanced machine vision—announced the expanded availability of their products on Amazon with the launch of official stores on Amazon Canada and Amazon Australia . As part of the launch, their pocket-sized autonomous flying camera, HOVERAir X1, is being introduced to new markets just in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

HOVERAir X1 (touted as the "personal flying photographer") offers simple and user-friendly operation, without the need of an app or controller. Five pre-programmed flight paths—Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, Bird's Eye—can be selected with a simple press with an on-device button. Advanced modes include Dolly Track which follows the user from the front and Snapshot which automatically detects when to capture a picture. The brand is regularly enhancing the drone's capabilities. As one example, Vertical Shooting launched recently, which shoots portrait videos optimized for social media content.

Zero Zero's global expansion has gained momentum from a successful Indiegogo campaign that attracted over 5,000 backers and secured $1.8M USD in funding. Additionally, their Amazon US store, launched in October 2023, is now ranked in the top two new releases.

"Zero Zero has always been a pioneer in the concept of the 'self-flying camera,' and the X1 is our latest addition to products designed to be a companion in our users' lives," said MQ Wang, Founder & CEO of Zero Zero. "The HOVERAir X1 combines cutting-edge technology with a relentless pursuit of the best and most naturalistic user experience possible, allowing users to seamlessly record their lives in unique ways. This is the first step towards our goal of creating "Your Personal Flying Photographer".

Weighing in at just 125g, the lightweight device offers a swift 3-second launch and landing cycle. With user safety in mind, its unique design ensures a fast deployment and safe return to the user's hand thanks to a protective design. The foldable design makes the device incredibly portable.

HOVERAir X1 boasts stellar tracking speeds of over 15mph. Its pinpoint location accuracy stems from Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology combined with a ToF laser altitude system, ensuring flawless indoor-outdoor transitions. Film enthusiasts will appreciate HOVERAir X1's high-definition recording options ranging from 2.7K@30fps to 1080P HDR. Additionally, it boasts features like burst mode, and hybrid stabilization. Charging is seamless via USB-C, and the drone's design ensures easy accessibility to ports. Users can directly transfer files from the 32GB storage via USB-C or wirelessly to their phones.

From November 17 to November 27, HOVERAir X1 will be available for a special Black Friday price of $519 CAD (MSRP: $649 CAD) for Canadian Amazon shoppers and $639 AUD (MSRP: $799 AUD) in Australia .

