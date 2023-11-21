LeapFrog® Unveils Trio of New Wooden Toys

Activity Table, LeapTab Touch™ and Activity Cube Provide Interactive Learning Fun

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability of new additions to its range of eco-friendly learning toys that ignite children's curiosity while promoting key educational skills. The exciting new products, featuring materials sourced from responsibly managed forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council®, include the ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™, LeapTab Touch™ and Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™.

LeapFrog® ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™ (PRNewswire)

"Our wooden collection is a great option for parents who want the learning technology LeapFrog is known for with a beautiful aesthetic created by sustainably sourced wood," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "These products look great in any playroom and provide educational and interactive playtime for children."

Whether sitting or standing, the two-sided ABCs & Activities Wooden Table offers multi-faceted exploration, from sorting blocks to exploring shapes and letters, to tapping a colorful drum to count and hear color names. The screen-free LeapTab Touch introduces preschoolers to a variety of subjects through interactive touch-to-learn cards, letting kids explore more than 20 preschool skills such as letters, numbers, manners, feelings and more. The Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube provides educational fun with musical instruments, interactive puzzles and engaging activities, all fostering problem-solving and coordination skills.

The new LeapFrog wooden toys, available now exclusively at Target, include:

ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™: Turn the tables on play with the ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™, only at Target. Sit on the floor to explore the Activity Center and its twisty bead maze, turning gears and musical book page. We're growing vegetables! Insert the tomato, carrot and peas shape-sorter blocks to pretend to plant seeds. When crawlers become cruisers, insert the Activity Center into the table top to encourage standing and walking. As little ones turn into toddlers, flip the Activity Center over to the Letter Center side to find touch-sensitive pictures that encourage kids to discover letters, words and phonics. Let's explore the garden. Switch modes and touch the pictures to listen to phrases about animals, counting and colors or tap on the drum to hear color names and numbers. Add nature sounds to the melodies or use the piano keys to make your own music using piano, flute and violin sounds in Music mode. (Ages 6+ months; MSRP: $69.99)

LeapTab Touch™: New skills are at your preschooler's fingertips with the screen-free LeapTab Touch™, only at Target. Animal friends grab their attention and introduce kids to tons of subjects they'll explore in school on 10 double-sided cards. Tap the hundreds of touch-to-learn spots on the sturdy, colorful touch pages to play activities, games and puzzles. Activities encourage kids to learn about preschool skills from letters and numbers to manners and feelings. Look for cards with a radio touch spot on them to play eight sing-along songs that explore what to wear for the weather, daily routines and more. Clean-up and storage are simple with a built-in card holder that keeps pages together while playing and locks them in place to keep them from falling out. (Ages 3+ years; MSRP: $29.99)

Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™: It's a block party with the Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™, only at Target! Exciting activities around every corner introduce toddlers to shapes, colors, numbers, animals and music. Touch the five friendly animals to hear them play their instruments, then use the light-up piano keys to make your own music using fiddle, drum, flute, guitar and trumpet sounds. The phone's ringing! Pick it up to chat with your new puppy pal, Dog. Take a trip to the top of the cube and spin the cloud or slide the beads around the maze to build problem-solving and coordination skills. Can you find a picture of five ladybugs? Find the blocks on the side and flip them to explore numbers and things from nature. Slide to the other side and move the squirrel and butterfly or turn the interlocking gears to see cause and effect at work. The fifth side features a shape sorter to use with the four included shape blocks. (Ages 12+ months; MSRP: $34.99)

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

LeapFrog® ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™ (PRNewswire)

LeapFrog® LeapTab Touch™ (PRNewswire)

LeapFrog® Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™ (PRNewswire)

VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America