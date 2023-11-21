SONDER HEALTH INCLUDES ALOE CARE'S VOICE-ACTIVATED MEDICAL ALERT AS A FULLY COVERED BENEFIT IN 2024

Sonder Health Plan Makes Aloe Care's Essentials Offering Available to Thousands of Eligible Medicare Advantage Members — Leading the Way by Fully Covering In-Home, Tech-Based Solutions for Older Adults

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care"), known for developing the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare, announced leading tech-enabled health insurance carrier Sonder Health Plans ("Sonder") as its newest insurance partner. Sonder's Medicare Advantage plans will provide Aloe Care's voice-activated advanced medical alert as a fully covered benefit in 2024 to eligible members.

Aloe Care's Essentials includes the company's patented, voice-activated Smart Hub, providing 24/7 access to professional emergency response, built-in motion, temperature, and air-quality sensors, and a wearable care button. Essentials also comes with Aloe Care's proprietary care collaboration app for users' personal and professional caregivers. Additional Aloe Care offerings are expected to be added in the near future.

Aloe Care and Sonder share a commitment to consumer-centric technology. Designed for caregivers by caregivers, Aloe Care's advanced technology fills critical voids for both older adults and caregivers alike. More than 25 percent of Aloe Care's dispatched emergencies are initiated with voice, ensuring that people get help even when they are not wearing a pendant and therefore dramatically reducing long-lie falls.

Commented Suzanna Roberts, CEO, Sonder Health Plans: "We believe in meeting our members where they are—and, for older adults, that includes offering tools and services that promote safer independence and better communication. Aloe Care stood out to us because it is the most comprehensive, advanced system on the market - representing the future of caregiving and aging safely in place."

"Sonder Health has been the ideal partner to ensure Aloe Care is accessible to as many people as possible," said Paul Rooney, Chief Growth Officer, Aloe Care Health. "They are leading the way, as increasingly, insurance carriers value the role of integrated technology in the changing healthcare landscape. Sonder shares our vision for delivering a better experience of aging."

Sonder members can take advantage of this benefit by calling 1-(888)-428-4440 (M-F, Oct 1 - March 31, 8AM - 8PM ET).

About 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults, and 80% would prefer to age in their homes . With this growth, there is an even greater need for resources that promote safety and independence. By making Aloe Care's Essentials a fully covered benefit, Sonder is increasing affordability and accessibility.

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's award-winning solution is offered by numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant data set to help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York.

Sonder Health Plans is an Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve the overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal and affordable. Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs.

