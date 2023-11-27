LG INDUCTION COOKTOPS, RANGES FIRST IN INDUSTRY CERTIFIED TO NEW ENERGY STAR SPECS

ENERGY STAR Certified Induction Cooking Products Represent Key Element of LG's Whole Home Electrification Strategy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction cooktops and ranges from LG Electronics are the first in the industry to be certified to the brand new ENERGY STAR® specification for residential electric cooking products, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

LG LSIL6334FE Energy Star-Certified Oven (PRNewswire)

So far, seven LG induction products have been certified to the ENERGY STAR residential electric cooking products version 1.0 specification. The first ENERGY STAR certified induction cooktops are 30- and 36-inch LG models, a 36-inch LG STUDIO model and a 36-inch model from LG's luxury built-in appliance brand, Signature Kitchen Suite. The first ENERGY STAR certified induction ranges are three LG slide-in models.

According to the EPA, ENERGY STAR certified residential electric cooking products under the Version 1 specification will offer users, on average, energy savings of approximately 18 percent from standard electric units. ENERGY STAR certified induction models in particular offer faster heating, precision controls, easy cleaning, smart capabilities, various sensors and multiple user-friendly product features.

"Cooking products represent the next frontier for residential energy efficiency, with induction technology offering an exciting new way for American households to be part of the clean energy future," said U.S Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR Products Director Ann Bailey. "If all residential electric cooking tops sold in the United States were ENERGY STAR certified, energy cost savings would grow to $160 million each year, and almost 1.75 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions would be prevented."

Thomas Yoon, CEO of LG Electronics North America, applauded the EPA for the new ENERGY STAR cooking specs: "As ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, we are proud to usher in the new ENERGY STAR cooking category, which will help consumers further reduce their carbon footprint." Yoon explained that the ENERGY STAR certified induction cooking products are key elements of the company's broader electrification strategy, which empowers customers to convert buildings to conserve energy, saving money and protecting the environment in the process.

In addition to electric cooking innovations, LG's suite of whole home electrification products includes ENERGY STAR certified heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and dryers, as well as energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging systems. To further aid in energy and cost savings, the LG ThinQ Energy platform allows customers to take control of their home's energy usage at their fingertips.

