SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind FMC Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 8, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention FMC Corporation ("FMC") (NYSE: FMC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 1, 2022 and October 30, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in FMC, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fmc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56674&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against FMC includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the diminishment of patent protection for FMC's flagship products following legal defeats in key markets including India, China, and Brazil had opened the door to increased competition from generics; (2) the Company repeatedly mislead investors about the status of such proceedings and falsely claimed that it did not and would not face generic competition in key markets until 2026 at the earliest; and (3) because of these issues, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 8, 2024

Aggrieved FMC investors only have until January 8, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

