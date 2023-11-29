Fat Brain Toys Announces Top Five Counterfeited Toys of 2023

Top five list is a cautionary tale to consumers that a good deal is not always a good deal

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday shopping season kicks into full gear, specialty toy company, Fat Brain Toys, is putting out a word of caution to all toy buyers. Finding a good deal on a toy could be putting your child in real danger.

The Top Five Most Counterfeited Fat Brain Products of 2023 (PRNewswire)

The most critical issue surrounding counterfeit toys is safety.

With the proliferation of third-party marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and Temu, the barrier to entering the U.S. toy market has been eliminated and has opened the flood gates to counterfeit and knock-off toys coming from questionable resellers. There are numerous ethical and legal issues related to counterfeit products, but by far the most critical issue surrounding counterfeit toys is safety.

"Many consumers don't think through the full implications of buying a counterfeit toy," explained Mark Carson, the President and Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "While there may be no inherent risk in buying a counterfeit pair of shoes for themselves, counterfeit toys pose legitimate safety risks to their child, including the presence of toxic materials and other safety hazards."

According to UL Standards & Engagement, consumers should check for approved retailers, and be wary of cheap toys and companies with free email accounts.

"The old adage of 'buyer beware' is more important than ever," appealed Carson, "especially when dealing with the safety of our children."

As opposed to sellers of counterfeit goods, Fat Brain Toys meet or exceed all U.S. safety standards and are backed by Nebraska-based customer support before and after the sale.

The Top Five Most Counterfeited Fat Brain Products of 2023:

SpinAgain™ InnyBin™ WhirlySquigz™ Dimpl™ Squigz™

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Contact: Carol Franksen, carol@fatbraintoys.com

Fat Brain Toys - Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fat Brain Toys) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fat Brain Toys