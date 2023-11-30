Binance Debuts 'Crypto Is Better' Content Series Highlighting User Journeys

DUBAI, UAE., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a campaign ' Crypto is better with Binance ' that introduces ten stories from its users on how they have used crypto to improve their lives.

Binance logo (PRNewswire)

These stories are examples of "how millions of people across the globe use crypto every day to take control of their finances, from changing careers in Africa to offsetting inflation in Asia – everyone has their own story."

Through a series of short films, people will get a look into the personal journeys of these Binance users across regions including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. Their real-life stories take people inside the unique ways in which they have leveraged the power of crypto and Web3.

"These diverse stories provide a snapshot of our 165+ million users worldwide, illustrating how they're taking control of their finances," explains Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance. "This series is part of our continuous effort to spotlight the use cases that define how Binance products and services support people today. Billions of people are yet to explore this space and content series like this one help amplify the empowering nature of crypto for everyone."

In the following weeks, Binance will be unveiling new films every Monday and Thursday starting on November 30, 2023, with each film shining a light on the challenges, breakthroughs and insights that have helped shape their experiences. Join Lauri, Hugo, Angela, Aman, V, Francimaria, Mustafa, Svitlana, Imed and Pierre as they open up and tell their stories on camera. The latest videos can be viewed on the 'Crypto is better with Binance' landing page .

As part of the campaign, Binance will consecutively run a Spot Trading Competition with a share of over $100,000 in crypto rewards. To find out more and participate, visit the competition page here .

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. You should only invest in products that you are familiar with and where you understand the associated risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. Binance is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Binance