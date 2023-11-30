Goldman Edwards Awarded Prime Contract to Support the Department of Transportation with Presidential Transition Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Edwards, Inc. (GE) was awarded a Sole Source Contract to support the Department of Transportation (DOT) Presidential Transition Initiatives.

DOT supports the Presidential Transition by providing the necessary planning and information to ensure continuity in transportation policies and programs and helping the incoming administration implement its vision for the Nation's transportation and infrastructure systems.

GE will assist DOT with various Presidential Transition initiatives, ensuring that DOT effectively and efficiently identifies programs, including providing communication tools and benchmarking with other Federal agencies to determine if organizational structure and alignment are consistent.

GE already supports DOT with mission-critical policy and planning initiatives. Currently, GE is assisting the Office of the Secretary (OST) in establishing a new office to provide grants administration policy and financial assistance support across DOT. "We are honored to be awarded another opportunity to collaborate with the Department," said Jerrod Moton, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Edwards. "This clearly shows the deep trust and confidence DOT has within Goldman Edwards, and we stand ready to deliver at the highest level to serve DOT."

Over the duration of this contract, Goldman Edwards will develop a change management strategy and plan to accomplish the transition goals of DOT. GE team members will coordinate leadership working sessions to develop transition plans, craft guidance for incoming political leadership, draft and execute a work plan for pre-election, post-election, and post-inauguration phases, and determine and benchmark best practices.

Goldman Edwards is committed to upholding the highest quality standards in strategic planning, communications, and program management support. Mr. Moton continues, "This is a significant achievement for our company as our track record of success and our dedicated team of professionals played a pivotal role in securing this prestigious contract. We look forward to partnering with the Department of Transportation and expanding our 10 - year relationship."

Goldman Edwardes looks forward to expanding our partnership with the Department of Transportation and is eager to help push its mission forward. For more information about the company and its services, please visit www.GoldmanEdwards.com or contact us at 301-944-0230.

