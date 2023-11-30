HI SELTZER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hi Seltzer , one of the fastest-growing THC-infused beverage companies in the United States, has partnered with the Professional Pickleball Association , becoming the official THC/hemp-derived beverage of the PPA tour. This partnership includes on-site sampling presence throughout the tour, digital billboard signage, online and broadcast presence and more. Upcoming events where adults can experience the brand and win some swag include OPEN in Lakeville, MN (March 7-10), OPEN in Austin, TX (March 14-17), CUP in North Carolina (April 3-7), OPEN in Houston, TX (April 12-15), OPEN in Dallas (May 30-June 2), CUP in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Oct 2-6), OPEN in Daytona Beach, FL (Oct 24-27), and SLAM in Dallas, TX (Nov 5-10).

hi Seltzer Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to bring professional pickleball players, amateurs, and fans alike together to celebrate this rising sport with a can of hi Seltzer in hand," said Lou Police, CEO of hi Seltzer. "It has been an incredible year for the sport and tremendous growth for hi Seltzer, and we can't wait to see where this engagement takes us."

"hi Seltzer is a forward-thinking beverage company that prides itself on delivering innovative and high-quality products to consumers, and the PPA Tour is delighted to add hi Seltzer to its ever-growing partnership mix," said Kim Pettit, Vice President of Partnerships for the PPA Tour. "We continuously strive to join forces with innovators in their respective industries, and hi Seltzer is certainly a leader. We look forward to a productive partnership."

The zero calorie, zero sugar, zero alcohol, hemp (Delta 8)-infused Seltzer is the first THC beverage to utilize a cutting-edge nano-emulsified base ingredient that allows hi Seltzers to pour clean and clear every single time. Each drink contains 5mg of D8, which offers a more subdued and gentler high than other THC-infused products on the market. This perfect dose makes hi Seltzer an approachable and fun alternative to alcohol, allowing people to enjoy all the fun without the hangover.

hi Seltzer comes in five flavors, including Watermelon, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Real Cherry, and Lemon Lime, and is available in more than 3,000 stores across 23 states with distribution across the U.S. expanding every day – store availability can be found here . hi Seltzer is also available nationally direct-to-consumer through their website .

To learn more about hi Seltzer visit www.hiselzter.com and follow @hiseltzers on social media.

ABOUT hi SELTZER

hi Seltzer is a zero calorie, zero sugar, zero alcohol, hemp (Delta 8)-infused seltzer, made with only three ingredients. It is the first beverage to utilize a cutting-edge nano-emulsified base ingredient that allows for it to pour clean and clear every single time. Each 12oz can contains 5mg of D8, which offers a more subdued and gentler high than other THC-infused products on the market. This perfect dose makes hi Seltzer an approachable and fun alternative to alcohol allowing people to enjoy all the fun without the hangover. hi Seltzer comes in five flavors including Watermelon, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Real Cherry and Lemon Lime and is available in more than 3,000 stores across 23 states and is available nationally direct-to-consumer through their website.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL ASSOCIATION

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and awards over $5.5 million in annual prize money during the 2023 season with equal play and pay. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Hi Seltzer x PPA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE hi Seltzer