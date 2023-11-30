Property Inspect partners Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Orange County Florida to assist in ending homelessness with inspection software

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Inspect, the leader in inspection software technology, has partnered with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Orange County Florida in the fight to end homelessness. THDA and OCFL provide people in Tennessee and the Orlando area of Florida experiencing homelessness with support and resources to stabilize their situation through data, proven practices, and community feedback. This allows them to design a homelessness response system that helps people thrive.

Both programs are adding Property Inspects Software to their (HCV) Housing Choice Voucher program. The housing choice voucher program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants can find housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments. A requirement in the HCV program is a Housing Quality Standards (HQS) Report. HQS defines "standard housing" and establishes the minimum criteria for the health and safety of program participants. Current HQS regulations consist of 13 key aspects of housing quality, performance requirements, and acceptability criteria to meet each performance requirement. Standardized inspections of properties also assist in quickly identifying compliance and safety issues that could put incoming tenants at risk.

"To say we are honored to have the opportunity to be part of this incredible initiative to end homelessness in Tennessee and Florida is an understatement. We have long believed that technology like ours can play a foundational role in solving the issue of homelessness." Says Ray Costello, of Property Inspect.

Property Inspect is an APP and web-based inspection software platform that helps municipalities, multifamily, and property managers document and create workflows and standardized reports that include comments, photos, and videos.

CONTACT: Raymond Costello, ray@propertyinspect.com

