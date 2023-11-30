Roger Ebert's Film Festival passes go on sale December 1

Ebertfest to celebrate 25 years in 2024

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaz Ebert and the College of Media at Illinois announce that festival passes for Roger Ebert's Film Festival, to be held Wednesday, April 17, 2024 through Saturday, April 20, will go on sale December 1. Also known as Ebertfest, the four-day festival named for famed film critic Roger Ebert will celebrate its 25th year with more audience participation and two new festival passes to provide flexible options to attend.

In honor of Ebertfest's silver anniversary, organizers are inviting audience members to suggest films that are 25 years or older that they would like to see on the program. Entries can be submitted to ebertfest@yahoo.com.

Individual festival passes range from $70 – $200. VIP Sponsorship packages start at $1,800 and include VIP admission for two, lunch and dinner with the filmmakers, invitations to all festival special parties and events, and much more. All films are shown at the historic Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., in downtown Champaign, Illinois. Passes can be purchased at the Virginia Theatre box office, online at http://thevirginia.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=897, or charge by phone at 217-356-9063.

"Ebertfest was created for people who love movies as much as Roger loved movies," Chaz Ebert said. "We want our audience members and special guests to truly feel like they are a part of a family as we reach this important milestone more than 10 years after Roger's passing."

The festival celebrates films that encourage the FECK Principles (Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and/or Kindness) and showcases them whether they are independent, international, or studio films, including overlooked formats and genres such as 70mm, documentaries and musicals. It is hosted by Chaz Ebert and Dr. Nate Kohn, the festival director, in conjunction with the College of Media at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Roger's alma mater.

In 2024, the program will feature a diverse slate of films, including a prominent short film lineup. Watch for announcements of films and filmmaker guests over the next few months. The full festival program will be announced in March.

Roger Ebert's Film Festival relies on generous gifts from donors and sponsors. Gifts of all sizes are vital to the festival and can be made as an option among the funding choices at The College of Media's website: media.illinois.edu/giving/give-now. For additional sponsorship options, visit the Ebertfest website: ebertfest.com/become-sponsor.

