Magnetic Whiteboards Bring Innovative Presentation Solutions to Madison Liquidators Customers

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, in partnership with office furniture manufacturer Collaborative Spaces, announces the latest product to come to the online marketplace, the Artisan Series Magnetic Whiteboard . These whiteboards have been designed to transform office collaboration in a cutting-edge way through unparalleled functionality and versatility for teams of all sizes. This ongoing collaboration between the two companies benefits the consumer by providing high-quality and radically innovative whiteboards for modern presentation and meeting room solutions.

Magnetic Glass Dry Erase Whiteboards now available at Madison Liquidators (PRNewswire)

The Artisan Series magnetic whiteboards have been designed to elevate the productivity and connectivity of any type of business or educational meeting. With the ability to attach files directly to the face of the whiteboard, traditional writing, lectures, and presentations are taken to new levels. In addition, the whiteboards act as a perfect backdrop for a projector which enhances the overall experience for meeting attendees.

While Madison Liquidators has always offered a robust selection of dry-erase boards from mobile to foldable, they are proud to present customers with ever-increasing presentation options that cater to the particular needs of a conference room. Each model of the newest whiteboards features a borderless design with either a standoff mounting system that displays small silver aluminum mounting brackets, or a hidden aluminum frame that creates a floating appearance. They are constructed from a low-iron high-tempered white safety glass which gives the whiteboard its pure white coloration. The entire glass facing is magnetic for hanging documents and notes directly onto the surface. The five-size options continue a commitment to versatility and maximum adaptability within almost any office space.

With the goal of providing customers with innovative and high-quality office furniture products, Madison Liquidators wants to modernize how companies conduct meetings via conference tables, conference room chairs , and presentation boards. This pledge gives purchasers confidence knowing that they are receiving well-thought-out products for their meeting, or educational space.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

