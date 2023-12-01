Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) and Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) will replace Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) and Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Topgolf Callaway Brands and Vestis will replace Clearfield Inc. (NASD: CLFD) and OneSpan Inc. (NASD: OSPN) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Alkermes plc (NASD: ALKS), Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI), National HealthCare Corp. (NYSE American: NHC), and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) will replace Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR), Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASD: CDMO) and James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASD: JRVR) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Uber Technologies
UBER
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Jabil
JBL
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Addition
Builders FirstSource
BLDR
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Sealed Air
SEE
Materials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
Alaska Air Group
ALK
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P 500
Deletion
SolarEdge Technologies
SEDG
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Rambus
RMBS
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Comfort Systems USA
FIX
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Houlihan Lokey
HLI
Financials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Equitable Holdings
EQH
Financials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Jabil
JBL
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Builders FirstSource
BLDR
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Topgolf Callaway Brands
MODG
Consumer Discretionary
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Vestis
VSTS
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Sealed Air
SEE
Materials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Alaska Air Group
ALK
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
SolarEdge Technologies
SEDG
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Topgolf Callaway Brands
MODG
Consumer Discretionary
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Vestis
VSTS
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Alkermes
ALKS
Health Care
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Armstrong World Industries
AWI
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
National HealthCare
NHC
Health Care
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
PJT Partners
PJT
Financials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Orthofix
OFIX
Health Care
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Rambus
RMBS
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Comfort Systems USA
FIX
Industrials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Clearfield
CLFD
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
OneSpan
OSPN
Information Technology
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Community Health Systems
CYH
Health Care
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Invesco Mortgage Capital
IVR
Financials
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Avid Bioservices
CDMO
Health Care
Dec. 18, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
James River Group Holdings
JRVR
Financials
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
