Ford O'Brien Landy LLP Hires Former Federal Prosecutor Amy Brown to join the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique law firm headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that Amy Brown has joined the Firm as Counsel. Amy will be based out of the Firm's New York office.

Amy C. Brown (PRNewswire)

"As our firm is consistently involved in the most consequential and high-stakes criminal and regulatory litigations, Amy's experience adds yet more depth to our white-collar and regulatory defense team," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the Firm and Managing Partner of its white collar, regulatory and sanctions practices. "I am confident in her ability to support our Firm as we continue making strategic hires to elevate and expand our depth of expertise for the good of our clients."

Amy has strong experience advising corporate and individual clients in criminal and regulatory matters investigated by the United States Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to her experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Amy is an experienced commercial litigator who represents corporations in various litigation matters, including securities-related litigations, partnership disputes, and crypto-related disputes. Amy also has significant arbitration experience, having handled multiple arbitrations before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the American Arbitration Association, and JAMS.

"I have known Amy for many years. She is a skilled and insightful counselor for individual and institutional clients. I am excited to be working with Amy again and am confident she will be an excellent addition to the Firm," said Robert Landy, Managing Partner of Ford O'Brien Landy LLP's commercial litigation practice. "We are fortunate to add her wealth of knowledge and expertise to our New York office, as well as to support all of our offices and clients throughout the world."

Prior to joining the Firm, Amy was a federal prosecutor in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut. Before that, Amy was a partner at a New York City litigation boutique. Earlier in her career, she worked at two international law firms as both a litigation and white-collar criminal defense associate.

"I am thrilled to be joining this talented group of attorneys," Amy said. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to advise Firm clients on cutting-edge civil and criminal matters."

Ford O'Brien Landy LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, white collar criminal matters, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The Firm also assists foreign clients in challenging U.S. federal sanctions and seizures. Ford O'Brien Landy LLP is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics. It currently has offices in New York City, Austin, and Miami.

