IKEA to make debut on the occasion of Miami Art Week

The iconic brand will unveil a global collection launch inside a highly interactive activation highlighting Democratic Design

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IKEA U.S. announces its inaugural presentation on the occasion of Miami Art Week, IKEA Open House Miami. The company's experiential pop-up titled "Life Is…" will feature hands-on engaging moments and experiences to inspire the many to create a better, more organized life at home.

IKEA Open House Miami will be an extraordinary representation of forward-thinking design and functionality. With a keen eye for detail and an unwavering commitment to quality, IKEA will unveil a range of products and designs, including a brand-new global collection, that elevate everyday living and redefine the way we interact with our living spaces.

"We are excited to bring our unique vision on the occasion of Miami Art Week and demonstrate the endless possibilities for home design, decor, and storage with IKEA products. Our goal is to inspire the many to live better lives at home, and we believe that IKEA Open House Miami will be the perfect platform to do so," said Seana Strawn, Country Home Furnishing and Retail Design Manager, IKEA U.S.

Attendees can expect to be immersed in a multi-sensory journey through carefully curated room displays that utilize iconic IKEA storage solutions to demonstrate how life is delicious, imaginative, creative, active, soulful, and glamorous. From furniture that seamlessly blends form and function to innovative home accessories that reflect the brand's commitment to sustainable design, each interactive moment has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail to create unique storage solutions at an affordable price point.

In addition to the private press exhibit on December 7th, IKEA U.S. will welcome the public on Friday, December 8th, and Saturday, December 9th from 12 PM to 4 PM ET at 430 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with the brand, discover new ideas, and gain insights into the inspiration behind each design.

