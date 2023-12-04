Skincare Delights: d'Alba's #1 Status and Holiday Surprises Await!

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the December holiday season approaches, d'Alba the acclaimed beauty brand is gearing up to offer exclusive discounts on all gift sets, ensuring a festive and value-packed celebration for customers! The perfect opportunity to indulge in the joy of giving and receiving premium skincare.

d'Alba's White Truffle First Spray Serum, maintains its #1 position in the Face Mist category during the Black Friday Cyber Monday period, marking another significant achievement. The brand witnessed a notable surge in sales, achieving the Amazon No.1 Face Mist status this November. Black Friday saw record-breaking daily sales and continued to set new monthly sales records. The d'Alba Spray Serum line, recorded an impressive 48,790 units sold, averaging 1.25 units purchased per minute.

Celebrity influencer James Charles, known for his massive following, has chosen d'Alba's products as his favorites, further boosting the brand's popularity. James Charles openly expressed his affection not only for the hero product, the White Truffle First Spray Serum, but also for the White Truffle Double Layer Revitalizing Serum and White Truffle Double Serum & Cream.

Looking ahead to 2024, d'Alba plans to bring the brand closer to consumers by expanding beyond e-commerce to retail shops, inspired by positive results and popularity on Amazon in the fourth quarter of 2023. The brand's growth extends not only in the United States but also in the UK and Australia.

In the UK, the White Truffle First Spray Serum achieved the impressive feat of securing the 2nd position in Amazon's Face Sprays & Mists category. In Australia, d'Alba clinched the 4th position in Amazon's Face Serum category. Rankings for the highly moisturizing White Truffle Double Layer Revitalizing Serum experienced a significant rise, accompanied by increased purchases for other products beyond the hero items.

