Impel Capital and Sky Communications announce Strategic Partnership

Herndon, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an affiliate of Impel Capital ("Impel"), a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market companies supporting both the public and private sectors, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Sky Communications, Inc., ("SkyCom"), a long-standing telecommunications and information technology management firm.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas, SkyCom provides IT Support and managed-services for clients across the country.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with a highly reputable company that has grown into a leader in the field." said Lonnie Chestnut, III. "We want to continue the legacy SkyCom has created and build upon the strong performance driven by core values and hard work" states Lamar Barnes. "We really enjoy collaborating and partnering with management teams and assisting in the growth trajectory".

Bill Bouie will continue to serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer for the organization. " I am very excited about SkyCom's partnership with Impel and this sets the stage for our next chapter", said Bill Bouie. In partnering with Impel, SkyCom is expected to be highly active in mergers and acquisitions to build a world-class, sustainable organization, building upon the foundation of management and operations.

About Sky Communications, Inc. (www.SkyComGlobal.com)

Sky Communications, Inc. is a telecommunications and information management firm with a successful reputation for providing high quality services for infrastructure critical scenarios. The Company is recognized as an industry-leading certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Small Business. SkyCom recently launched a new website to share its capabilities and successes.

About Impel Capital (www.Impel.Capital)

Impel Capital was founded in 2020 by Lamar Barnes and Lonnie Chestnut, III. With financial, industry, operational expertise, Impel focuses on investing and building established organizations. Impel invests in established companies with revenue above $10 million and adjusted EBITDA above $1 million located on the East Coast of the United States. SkyCom is Impel's second portfolio company after Provizor Federal, a medical staffing platform, headquartered in Columbia, Maryland. Impel has offices in Washington, DC area and Charlotte, NC. For more information, please contact Impel Capital at info@impel.capital.

