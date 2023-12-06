Aquila and NASA Extend Partnership for Employee Fitness & Wellness Program

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the initial collaboration between Aquila and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aquila is excited to announce the renewal of their partnership for an additional five years, further committing to the health and fitness of NASA employees. This renewal, effective December 2023, marks a continued effort to foster a culture of wellness within NASA.

The initial collaboration, launched in 2018, allowed Aquila to design and implement a comprehensive health and fitness initiative tailored for NASA's workforce. This extension is a testament to the program's success in fostering a culture of wellness and the ongoing commitment of both organizations to employee health.

I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila, expressed enthusiasm about the continuing partnership. "Extending our relationship with NASA is a privilege and underscores our mutual dedication to the health and fitness of those leading space exploration," Miklin commented. "The past five years have seen remarkable advancements in the health and lifestyle of NASA employees, and we are thrilled to build upon this foundation with innovative, data-driven wellness solutions."

The extended program will maintain its collaboration with NASA's Office of the Chief Health and Medical Officer (OCHMO). This partnership ensures a comprehensive approach to wellness, incorporating physical and mental health aspects tailored to the unique needs of NASA's diverse workforce.

Miklin reiterates the importance of a personalized approach to health and fitness. "Our goal is to continue fostering open, respectful dialogues about health, recognizing each employee's unique journey and providing effective strategies to achieve their wellness goals," he said. "This partnership is more than just a fitness program; it's about creating a sustainable, supportive culture that enhances the well-being of employees at NASA."

As Aquila and NASA embark on this extended journey, their combined efforts aim to nurture a workplace environment that prioritizes health, supports personal growth, and contributes to NASA's mission success.

