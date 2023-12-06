BLACK+DECKER Releases Hosting "Must-Have" Guide for the Holiday Season

According to BLACK+DECKER's "Home for the Holidays" survey*, three-quarters of Americans enjoy hosting despite cleaning being cited as the number one stressor for hosts

Margaritas and holiday specialty drinks will be the cocktails of choice served by more than three-quarters of hosts this year

To help create holiday menus, hosts cite coffee makers, slow cookers and blenders as their top kitchen tools

TOWSON, Md., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard for home and lifestyle innovation, today released results from its "Home for the Holidays" survey aimed to uncover how Americans are planning to prepare and host for the upcoming season. Based on the findings, BLACK+DECKER developed a "must-have" guide for hosts during the holidays.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) surveyed are planning on hosting a party with friends and loved ones this holiday season. According to the survey, most of the fun lies in the prep, with hosts saying they enjoy activities like getting the house decorated (82%), selecting recipes and food menus (74%) and planning cocktail menus (76%). Unsurprisingly, cleaning before and after a holiday party was the top disliked activity on the list for hosts.

"With more than half of Americans planning to host friends and loved ones this holiday season, BLACK+DECKER is happy to share our 'must-have' hosting guide," said Andrzej Aleksander, Brand Director at BLACK+DECKER. "From preparing cocktails and cooking family recipes to after-party clean-up, our guide helps hosts efficiently tackle it all so that they can enjoy time with their guests."

Methodology

*BLACK+DECKER conducted an online national consumer survey for Holiday Hosting and Trend Preferences. Fieldwork took place in November 2023, surveying a total of 400 men and women ages 25+ who host at least one winter or holiday gathering a year.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities globally. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

