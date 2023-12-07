b.well Connected Health Hires Industry Veteran Sarah Jones as New Chief Outcomes Officer

Announcement is a testament to the company's focus on platform scalability and sustainability

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the leading platform for unified consumer health experiences, announced today that Sarah Jones has joined the company as its Chief Outcomes Officer. In this role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing how b.well defines client success and aligns positive patient outcomes with long-term value for its health system, payer, and technology clients.

b.well connected health (PRNewswire)

"Sarah was very early in recognizing healthcare's move into digital and into the home, and her deep industry experience makes her a very strong fit for the work b.well is doing to create a healthcare ecosystem centered around the consumer," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, b.well Connected Health. "As our Chief Outcomes Officer, she will ensure we're internally aligned on driving measurable outcomes for our end users, our clients, and our overall mission to transform how consumers interact with our healthcare system."

In this role, Jones will ensure b.well clients are successful in their transformation journeys and spearhead the company's strategic agenda for growth. Jones' hire comes on the heels of major new client announcements including Samsung Health , which will use the company's platform to power its consumer health experience and enable other b.well clients, including Walgreens, ThedaCare, Lee Health, and Rise Health, to surface their services as part of a connected health ecosystem.

"Chief Outcomes Officer is not a common role in digital health. In creating this role, b.well is redefining what it means to be a digital health partner and emphasizing meaningful, long-term outcomes," said Alicia Raymond, Vice President of People and Culture, b.well Connected Health. "Sarah's appointment underscores our momentum going into 2024 and our commitment to ensuring clients have the support they need to empower consumers."

Previously, Jones was the Vice President of Client Success at Firefly Health, where she worked with employers to help them maximize quality outcomes. Jones also served in a leadership role at Best Buy Health following the company's acquisitions of GreatCall and Healthsense, where she led efforts to serve Medicare and Medicaid populations.

"Healthcare organizations face a distinctive set of challenges in the transition to consumer-centric, digitally enabled care," Jones said. "As a recognized industry authority in healthcare, b.well excels in helping organizations navigate health data regulations, fragmentation, and resource constraints. I'm excited to join the b.well team and help our clients achieve their short- and long-term goals to improve the consumer health experience."

A Minnesota resident, Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is on a mission to solve healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer experiences where consumers can create longitudinal health records, receive proactive, n-of-1 health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. Our white-labeled solution integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE b.well Connected Health